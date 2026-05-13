The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

MSCI removes six companies from its Indonesian Index in review

Another 13 companies are taken off the small cap index

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, May 13, 2026 · 10:13 AM
    • MSCI said last month it will extend its review of ‌Indonesia’s stock market by a month to June.
    • MSCI said last month it will extend its review of ‌Indonesia’s stock market by a month to June. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [JAKARTA] MSCI removed six Indonesian companies from the domestic global standard index following its quarterly review announced on Tuesday, while another 13 companies were taken off the small cap index.

    The six removed from the global standard index were Amman Mineral International, Chandra Asri Pacific, Dian Swastatika Sentosa, Barito Renewables Energy, Petrindo Jaya Kreasi and Sumber Alfaria Trijaya.

    Of the six, Sumber Alfaria Trijaya was moved to the MSCI Indonesia small cap index.

    Indonesian business magnate Prajogo Pangestu has controlling stakes in Chandra Asri, Barito Renewables and Petrindo Jaya Kreasi.

    Dian Swastatika Sentosa is part of the Sinar Mas Group, one of the country’s largest conglomerates owned by the billionaire Widjaja family.

    The move could drive forced selling from passive index-tracking funds once the rebalancing comes into effect on May 29.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    MSCI said last month it will extend its review of ‌Indonesia’s stock market by a month to June to assess reforms announced by the South-east Asian nation, after a warning in January triggered a market rout and foreign investor exodus.

    The index provider also said previously it would continue to freeze increases ​to foreign inclusion factors and the number of shares for Indonesian securities. It will also refrain from adding Indonesian stocks to its investable market indexes or allowing any upward migration across size segments. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Indonesia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    State-level minimum purchase thresholds push foreign buyers towards higher-value properties, while consent rules and other restrictions further narrow the pool of homes available to them.

    That ‘cheap’ Malaysia condo could cost Singapore buyers far more than they think

    The trio reported combined net interest income of S$8.04 billion in Q1, breaching S$8 billion for the 14th straight quarter.

    More upside ahead for DBS, OCBC, UOB as wealth fees power Q1 earnings

    The Business Times looks at what is fuelling the surge in these tiny tech counters, and whether the momentum can last.

    These little-known SGX tech stocks are beating the market. What’s driving them up? 

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More