No chicken feed: How Malayan Flour Mills built an empire from flour to fowl
The second-generation leader of Malaysia’s oldest flour mill has turned it into a regional food giant
- Malayan Flour Mills executive deputy chairman and managing director Teh Wee Chye constantly pursues diversification, recognising that even defensive food businesses remain vulnerable to global events. PHOTO: TAN AI LENG, BT
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[KUALA LUMPUR] There are not many listed companies left in Malaysia that still carry “Malayan” in their names. Malayan Flour Mills (MFM) is one of them – but beneath the 60-year-old name is a business that has spent much of its history reinventing itself.
From Malaysia’s first modern flour mill and its familiar rose-logo flour products, MFM has expanded into grain trading, animal feed, poultry, aquaculture and ready-to-eat food, while venturing beyond its home market into Vietnam and Indonesia.
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