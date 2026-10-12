No chicken feed: How Malayan Flour Mills built an empire from flour to fowl

BEHIND THE NAME

The second-generation leader of Malaysia’s oldest flour mill has turned it into a regional food giant

Inside Asia’s family empires: How they are transforming to seize the next stage of growth

[KUALA LUMPUR] There are not many listed companies left in Malaysia that still carry “Malayan” in their names. Malayan Flour Mills (MFM) is one of them – but beneath the 60-year-old name is a business that has spent much of its history reinventing itself.

From Malaysia’s first modern flour mill and its familiar rose-logo flour products, MFM has expanded into grain trading, animal feed, poultry, aquaculture and ready-to-eat food, while venturing beyond its home market into Vietnam and Indonesia.