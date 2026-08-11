The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

Penang looks beyond chips with a bigger medtech push

The Malaysian state is scaling up its high-margin play in the sector to lock in long-term investment

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 07:00 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Penang is looking to its established medtech ecosystem, home to global manufacturers including B Braun and Abbott, for more long-term, high-value investments.
    • Penang is looking to its established medtech ecosystem, home to global manufacturers including B Braun and Abbott, for more long-term, high-value investments. PHOTO: B BRAUN

    [KUALA LUMPUR] While Penang is riding a fresh semiconductor boom fuelled by artificial intelligence, its decades-old medical technology cluster is stepping out of the shadow of the much larger chip sector, as the state seeks to diversify its manufacturing base.

    Malaysia’s northern island state is looking to its established medtech ecosystem, home to global manufacturers including B Braun, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Smith & Nephew and Dexcom, to draw more long-term, high-value investments.

    To do that, it is tapping many of the same engineering skills, precision-manufacturing capabilities and supplier networks that helped establish it as a semiconductor hub and earn it the moniker “Silicon Valley of the East”, said Loo Lee Lian, CEO of the state’s investment promotion agency InvestPenang.

    MalaysiaAseanAsean BusinessMedical devices

    TRENDING NOW

    Tribunal Magistrate Jared Kang described dismissal law as “a little more layered, difficult and unclear than it perhaps needed to be”.

    Firm loses wrongful dismissal case despite following termination clause

    The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

    Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

    Built in the 1970s by City Developments Ltd, City Plaza comprises 66 apartments and 384 strata retail units.

    City Plaza site up for sale at S$970 million, may be rezoned for residential use

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More