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Petronas gears up for South-east Asia’s shift as net LNG importer

The company sees its facilities’ strategic location and diverse supply portfolio as key advantages

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Sharanya Pillai

Sharanya Pillai

Published Tue, Sep 22, 2026 · 07:00 PM
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    • Rosdi Ab Rahman, CEO of Petronas LNG, views Canada as the company’s “new heartland” for production.
    • Rosdi Ab Rahman, CEO of Petronas LNG, views Canada as the company’s “new heartland” for production. PHOTO: SHARANYA PILLAI, BT

    [BANGKOK] Even as the US-Iran war forces a global reckoning on liquefied natural gas (LNG), Malaysia’s Petronas remains optimistic that South-east Asia’s appetite for the fossil fuel is growing.

    The company wants to serve rising demand from regional customers – leveraging the proximity of its production capabilities in East Malaysia, alongside its “new heartland” of Canada, said Rosdi Ab Rahman, CEO of Petronas LNG.

    “The beauty of these two supply points is that they are pointing towards the Asia-Pacific, towards the big LNG demand; and of course South-east Asia is part of (it),” he told reporters on Sept 16.

    PetronasOil and gasIran war

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