The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

Philippine inflation eases to 6.1% after successive rate hikes

The country has the fastest inflation among major South-east Asian economies in Q2

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Sep 4, 2026 · 10:33 AM
    • Consumer prices in Philippines rose 6.1 per cent last month from a year earlier.
    • Consumer prices in Philippines rose 6.1 per cent last month from a year earlier. PHOTO: ST

    PHILIPPINE inflation eased for the fourth straight month in August while staying above the central bank’s target, on slower increases in utility rates and food prices.

    Consumer prices rose 6.1 per cent last month from a year earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Friday (Sep 4). That matched the median estimate in a Bloomberg News survey and compared with 6.2 per cent inflation in July.

    The slower pace of inflation will be welcome news for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which last week delivered its third successive quarter point rate hike and has signalled its readiness to tighten further. The central bank forecast August inflation in a range of 5.5 to 6.5 per cent.

    Still, the latest inflation print remains well over the BSP’s 3 per cent target for the year.

    Global and domestic headwinds resulted in the Philippines delivering the second-weakest growth and the fastest inflation among major South-east Asian economies in the second quarter, while its currency also became Asia’s worst-performer this year.

    The South-east Asian economy imports more than 90 per cent of its oil needs from the Middle East, making it particularly vulnerable to supply disruptions and volatile price swings like those from the US war on Iran. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    InflationPhilippinesAsia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    OCBC has priced US$750 million worth of covered bonds under its US$10 billion global covered bond programme.

    Stocks to watch: OCBC, NTT DC Reit, IReit Global, Frencken, Addvalue Tech

    The need for multidisciplinary talent is becoming more pressing, with artificial intelligence now more widely used in the financial services industry.

    Singapore fintechs struggle to find finance and tech talent

    “I consider myself lucky. I don’t consider myself successful,” says Ng Yih Pyng, the second-generation leader of Tomei Consolidated.

    What’s luck got to do with it? Everything, says Malaysian jewellery king Tomei’s chief

    The Johor royal family has owned land in an area known as Tyersall Park for more than a century. 

    Massive tax bill clouds sale of Singapore land by Malaysian king’s son

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More