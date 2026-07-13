Philippines’ income upgrade hides grim reality for most Filipinos

Persistent inflation, slowing productivity and a fragile labour market reveal an economy far from true transformation

The income upgrade has rendered the Philippines “too wealthy” to qualify for the concessional foreign aid and development loans. PHOTO: EPA

[MANILA] The World Bank’s decision to classify the Philippines as an upper-middle-income country was a long-awaited milestone for Manila after it missed the mark by a mere US$26 last year.

The upgrade, announced last week, was largely due to a multisectoral expansion that lifted its gross national income (GNI) per capita to US$4,850.

While the Marcos administration touted the income graduation as a validation of the country’s macroeconomic resilience, beneath the upgrade lies a less rosy reality. Persistent inflation, slowing productivity and a fragile labour market suggest that the country’s ascent on the income ladder has yet to translate into broad-based gains.