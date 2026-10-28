Plantation stocks trading at ‘sizeable’ upside after haze-induced sell-off: OCBC

BROKERS’ TAKE

For Bumitama, Golden Agri and Wilmar, it is ‘unclear how long share prices will remain under pressure’

During the 2015 haze crisis, share prices of SGX-listed plantation companies corrected sharply in late July before recovering in late September. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Bumitama Agri is OCBC Group Research’s preferred pick among Singapore-listed palm oil plantation players, which are trading at a “sizeable” potential upside following a sell-off caused by the transboundary haze from Indonesia.

In a research note on Oct 21, the brokerage set a fair value of S$2.40 for Bumitama, representing a 39 per cent upside from its closing price on Oct 20.

It also set a fair value of S$0.31 for Golden Agri Resources and S$3.97 for Wilmar International , representing a potential 15 per cent and 17 per cent upside respectively, based on their Oct 20 closing prices.