Plantation stocks trading at ‘sizeable’ upside after haze-induced sell-off: OCBC
For Bumitama, Golden Agri and Wilmar, it is ‘unclear how long share prices will remain under pressure’
- During the 2015 haze crisis, share prices of SGX-listed plantation companies corrected sharply in late July before recovering in late September. PHOTO: ST
[SINGAPORE] Bumitama Agri is OCBC Group Research’s preferred pick among Singapore-listed palm oil plantation players, which are trading at a “sizeable” potential upside following a sell-off caused by the transboundary haze from Indonesia.
In a research note on Oct 21, the brokerage set a fair value of S$2.40 for Bumitama, representing a 39 per cent upside from its closing price on Oct 20.
It also set a fair value of S$0.31 for Golden Agri Resources and S$3.97 for Wilmar International , representing a potential 15 per cent and 17 per cent upside respectively, based on their Oct 20 closing prices.
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