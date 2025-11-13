The Business Times
Ringgit strength, robust spending set stage for Malaysia’s strongest quarterly growth in 2025

Domestic consumption is expected to remain the country’s main growth driver

Tan Ai Leng

Published Thu, Nov 13, 2025 · 09:00 AM
    • Economists expect Malaysia's Q3 GDP year-on-year expansion to be in the range of 5-5.3%, accelerating from 4.4% in the previous quarter.
    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s economy is likely to clock its fastest quarterly growth this year, lifted by a rallying ringgit and resilient domestic demand that is keeping investor confidence steady amid ongoing global trade challenges.

    Economists expect third-quarter gross domestic product year-on-year expansion to be in the range of 5 per cent to 5.3 per cent – accelerating from 4.4 per cent in the previous quarter – when the official data is released this Friday (Nov 14).

    In October, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) reported an advance estimate of 5.2 per cent growth, surpassing a Bloomberg consensus forecast of 4.2 per cent and marking the strongest quarterly performance of 2025.

