Ringgit strength, robust spending set stage for Malaysia’s strongest quarterly growth in 2025

Domestic consumption is expected to remain the country’s main growth driver

Economists expect Malaysia's Q3 GDP year-on-year expansion to be in the range of 5-5.3%, accelerating from 4.4% in the previous quarter. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s economy is likely to clock its fastest quarterly growth this year, lifted by a rallying ringgit and resilient domestic demand that is keeping investor confidence steady amid ongoing global trade challenges.

Economists expect third-quarter gross domestic product year-on-year expansion to be in the range of 5 per cent to 5.3 per cent – accelerating from 4.4 per cent in the previous quarter – when the official data is released this Friday (Nov 14).

In October, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) reported an advance estimate of 5.2 per cent growth, surpassing a Bloomberg consensus forecast of 4.2 per cent and marking the strongest quarterly performance of 2025.