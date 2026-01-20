RTS boom, JS-SEZ buzz: Are homes racing ahead of jobs – again?

Are we planning housing primarily around Johor-based employment growth or around cross-border commuting demand?

A more disciplined way to keep the JS-SEZ grounded is to adopt a simple principle: property should follow jobs, not lead them. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The much-anticipated Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is meant to move people. For now, it is moving prices.

Ask any property agent what drives prices today and the answer is the same: distance to Bukit Chagar, the Johor Bahru terminus of the RTS Link.

Land there has jumped from about RM700 (S$222) per square foot three years ago to RM1,000-RM1,500 today, based on a report by The Business Times. Even in the broader city centre, prices are up about 18 to 20 per cent since 2020.