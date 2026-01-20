The Business Times
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo
THINKING ALOUD
·
SUBSCRIBERS

RTS boom, JS-SEZ buzz: Are homes racing ahead of jobs – again?

Are we planning housing primarily around Johor-based employment growth or around cross-border commuting demand?

Summarise
Anita Gabriel

Anita Gabriel

Published Tue, Jan 20, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • A more disciplined way to keep the JS-SEZ grounded is to adopt a simple principle: property should follow jobs, not lead them.
    • A more disciplined way to keep the JS-SEZ grounded is to adopt a simple principle: property should follow jobs, not lead them. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The much-anticipated Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is meant to move people. For now, it is moving prices.

    Ask any property agent what drives prices today and the answer is the same: distance to Bukit Chagar, the Johor Bahru terminus of the RTS Link.

    Land there has jumped from about RM700 (S$222) per square foot three years ago to RM1,000-RM1,500 today, based on a report by The Business Times. Even in the broader city centre, prices are up about 18 to 20 per cent since 2020.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Thinking AloudJohor-Singapore SEZRTS linkJohorPropertyMalaysia

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More