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Senai’s second act: JS-SEZ reshapes Johor’s factory town as Singapore’s industrial ally

Cross-border investments are turning the area into a high-value manufacturing powerhouse

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Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Mon, Oct 12, 2026 · 11:00 AM
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    • Senai has evolved from a low-cost assembly node into a high-value manufacturing and logistics hub.
    • Senai has evolved from a low-cost assembly node into a high-value manufacturing and logistics hub. PHOTO: AME ELITE

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Singapore-based companies and multinational corporations are increasingly looking to Johor’s Senai as part of an integrated cross-border industrial ecosystem, as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) gathers momentum and strengthens economic ties between the two neighbours.

    Rather than merely chasing lower costs, companies are splitting operations – pairing Singapore’s finance, innovation and management hubs with Senai’s established manufacturing and logistics infrastructure to build an integrated cross-border ecosystem.

    Yong Su-Lin, CEO of CapitaLand Malaysia Reit Management, manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Trust (CLMT), said: “Singapore remains a leading hub for headquarters, finance, innovation and talent, while Johor provides additional capacity for manufacturing, logistics and supply-chain activities.”

    MalaysiaIndustrial propertyJohor-Singapore SEZJohor BahruAsean

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