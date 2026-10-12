Senai’s second act: JS-SEZ reshapes Johor’s factory town as Singapore’s industrial ally

Cross-border investments are turning the area into a high-value manufacturing powerhouse

Senai has evolved from a low-cost assembly node into a high-value manufacturing and logistics hub. PHOTO: AME ELITE

[KUALA LUMPUR] Singapore-based companies and multinational corporations are increasingly looking to Johor’s Senai as part of an integrated cross-border industrial ecosystem, as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) gathers momentum and strengthens economic ties between the two neighbours.

Rather than merely chasing lower costs, companies are splitting operations – pairing Singapore’s finance, innovation and management hubs with Senai’s established manufacturing and logistics infrastructure to build an integrated cross-border ecosystem.

Yong Su-Lin, CEO of CapitaLand Malaysia Reit Management, manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Trust (CLMT), said: “Singapore remains a leading hub for headquarters, finance, innovation and talent, while Johor provides additional capacity for manufacturing, logistics and supply-chain activities.”