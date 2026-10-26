Singapore, Malaysia energy regulators renew MOU for bilateral collaboration

Renewable energy projects, cross-border electricity trade can get boost from agreement

The two countries will cooperate on the planning and reliability of electricity and piped gas systems and the regulation of wholesale and retail electricity markets. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) and Malaysia’s Energy Commission on Monday (Oct 26) renewed an agreement that could boost renewable energy projects and regional power grid links in the region, alongside other energy sector collaborations.

Puah Kok Keong, CEO of EMA, said that closer collaboration on cross-border electricity trade, regional interconnection capacity and renewable energy certificates could “facilitate greater renewable electricity trade, support investments in renewable energy projects and advance a more interconnected regional power system”.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU), the two regulators will also work together on the planning and reliability of electricity and piped gas systems, regulating of wholesale and retail electricity markets, and strengthening collaboration on solar and energy storage systems.

Siti Safinah Salleh, CEO of the Energy Commission of Malaysia, said that the renewal of the MOU, first signed in 2020, “reflects the strong and constructive partnership... in advancing regional energy cooperation” between the two countries’ regulators.

“Close collaboration between regulators is essential to support a secure and reliable electricity supply, facilitate cross-border electricity trade and enable a sustainable energy transition,” she added.

The bilateral agreement, renewed during the 19th Singapore International Energy Week, arrives at a time when energy security is top of mind.

Singapore’s Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng warned on Monday of increasing supply disruptions driven by “resource nationalism”, after Indonesia moved to cut a portion of natural gas exports to Singapore during the weekend of Oct 24 and 25.