Singapore’s BDx starts construction of 640 MW AI data centre in Indonesia

This comes as demand for infrastructure to support high-density AI workloads grows in region’s biggest economy

The groundbreaking ceremony for CGK4. The campus is expected to be developed over about three years. PHOTO: BDX INDONESIA

[JAKARTA] Singapore-based data centre operator BDx Data Centers on Tuesday (Sep 22) broke ground on a 640-megawatt (MW) artificial intelligence data centre campus in West Java, Indonesia.

This comes as demand for infrastructure to support high-density AI workloads grows in South-east Asia’s biggest economy.

The Jatiluhur campus, known as CGK4, has secured 845 megavolt-amperes of grid capacity from state utility PLN.

BDx said the campus is expected to be developed over about three years, with its first 120-MW building scheduled to begin service from early 2027.

Construction has started on the first of six planned buildings. The initial building will provide 120 MW of IT capacity in phases, and use direct-to-chip liquid cooling designed to support racks with power requirements of up to 500 kilowatts.

The project is located about 5 km from the Jatiluhur Dam in Purwakarta, roughly a two-hour drive from the capital, Jakarta.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

BDx said it was also pursuing a hydroelectric power arrangement with state-owned water resources company Perum Jasa Tirta II as part of efforts to secure lower-carbon power for the campus.

The company said CGK4 has been certified under Nvidia’s DGX-Ready Colocation Data Center programme, which is designed for data centres supporting Nvidia’s AI computing systems.

BDx’s expansion comes as Indonesia seeks to attract more investment in data centres, and build capacity for AI and cloud computing.

“Indonesia is entering a new phase of digital and AI development, and CGK4 is a long-term investment in the infrastructure that this phase requires,” said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx Data Centers.

BDx Indonesia CEO Agus Hartono Wijaya said the project would allow local companies, government agencies and developers to run advanced AI workloads domestically.

The company said its three AI-focused campuses in Indonesia have more than 1.2 gigavolt-amperes of secured grid capacity. The other campuses are CGK3/3A and CGK5.

BDx secured a US$320 million loan facility in 2026 to support its expansion in Indonesia.

It said CGK4 has attracted interest from hyperscalers, technology companies, AI cloud providers and enterprises, although it did not disclose customers or the value of contracts.

The development adds to a growing pipeline of large-scale data centre projects in Indonesia, particularly around Jakarta and its neighbouring areas, where operators are seeking access to land, electricity and connectivity to serve demand from cloud and AI applications.