South-east Asia fintech funding trebles to US$2.3 billion in 9M 2026 even as deal volume sinks

Singapore captures 83% of the total capital raised; large rounds dominate

Acquirers closed 12 deals in the first nine months of 2026, including Grab’s US$1.5 billion acquisition of Atome. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] South-east Asian fintech startups raised US$2.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026, driven by a handful of “mega-rounds” that masked a steep drop in broader regional dealmaking.

The funding environment highlighted a landscape increasingly dominated by established players and high-value acquisitions, said market intelligence platform Tracxn in a report released on Thursday (Oct 15).

While total capital invested surged 206 per cent compared with the US$748 million raised over the same period in 2025, the number of funding rounds fell 44 per cent, to just 42.

The surge in capital was overwhelmingly concentrated at the top.

Four mega-rounds of US$100 million or more accounted for US$2 billion, capturing 86 per cent of all funding in the region in 9M 2026.

Ant International was the heavyweight with a US$1.2 billion Series A round in July, backed by Alibaba and Ant Group.

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This round alone represented about 52 per cent of the region’s total raised capital.

Other major deals included a US$400 million Series D for Singapore-based Crypto.com, backed by Citadel Securities, and a US$270 million Series C for West Jakarta-based Ajaib backed by SBI Group.

Singapore maintained a tight grip on capital attraction, drawing US$1.9 billion to account for 83 per cent of all South-east Asian fintech funding in 9M 2026.

West Jakarta in Indonesia and Taguig in the Philippines followed, with US$270 million and US$60 million, respectively.

Despite the headline growth, early-pipeline and public exit metrics point to a tightening market for younger startups.

Seed-stage funding plunged 46 per cent year on year to US$53.3 million, the report showed; the number of first-time funded companies dropped 48 per cent to 17.

Early-stage capital (Series A and B) soared 354 per cent to US$1.4 billion, though this was largely buoyed by the Ant International deal.

On the exit front, the region had zero initial public offerings in 9M 2026, down from one in the same period a year earlier.

The mergers and acquisitions market, meanwhile, saw high-value consolidation.

Acquirers closed 12 deals, pushing the average acquisition price to US$501 million from US$22.9 million in 9M 2025.

The standout transaction was Grab’s US$1.5 billion acquisition of buy-now-pay-later platform Atome.

Other notable deals included USDC stablecoin issuer Circle’s US$400 million acquisition of Singapore-based cross-border payment platform TazaPay and trading platform Webull’s purchase of Thai investment services provider Pi Securities for US$100 million.