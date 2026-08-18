Stakes high on Philippines’ push to privatise over 40 casinos

The plan to decouple the state’s regulator-operator role faces pushbacks, weighing down valuations

The Philippines is one of Asia’s fastest-growing gaming markets, competing with Singapore as the region’s top hub behind Macau. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MANILA] As the Philippine government races to strip its state gaming regulator of more than 40 retail casino venues worth an estimated 50 billion pesos (US$813 million) to eliminate conflict of interest, the plan is facing serious pushback and mounting concerns.

The long-awaited plan, aimed at ending the state’s dual role as casino operator and regulator, could draw bids from major casino operators.

The 43 Casino Filipino venues, driven by mid-tier table and slot play from local patrons, generate more than 10 billion pesos annually.