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Stakes high on Philippines’ push to privatise over 40 casinos

The plan to decouple the state’s regulator-operator role faces pushbacks, weighing down valuations

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    • The Philippines is one of Asia’s fastest-growing gaming markets, competing with Singapore as the region’s top hub behind Macau.
    • The Philippines is one of Asia’s fastest-growing gaming markets, competing with Singapore as the region’s top hub behind Macau. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
    Rachel Ranosa-Joshi

    Rachel Ranosa-Joshi

    Published Tue, Aug 18, 2026 · 11:57 AM

    [MANILA] As the Philippine government races to strip its state gaming regulator of more than 40 retail casino venues worth an estimated 50 billion pesos (US$813 million) to eliminate conflict of interest, the plan is facing serious pushback and mounting concerns.

    The long-awaited plan, aimed at ending the state’s dual role as casino operator and regulator, could draw bids from major casino operators.

    The 43 Casino Filipino venues, driven by mid-tier table and slot play from local patrons, generate more than 10 billion pesos annually.

    PhilippinesCasinosGamingPrivatisationAseanAsean Business

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