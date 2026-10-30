State-backed South-east Asia budget carriers handle elevated fuel prices better

Those with government or parent company support are better positioned to take on higher costs

Scoot’s operating ⁠loss balloons to S$32 million for the quarter ended Jun 30, from S$17 million a year earlier, as passenger unit cost rose 21.7%. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Budget airlines in the South-east Asia region could see a divided outlook amid elevated fuel prices caused by the US-Iran war, an aviation consultant said.

Another expects consolidation among standalone players within 18 to 24 months in such an environment.

AirAsia, Lion Air and other airlines with no or limited access to support from a group or government are likely to have greater direct exposure to increased fuel costs than their counterparts, such as Garuda Indonesia’s Citilink and Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) Scoot, that enjoy some protection within larger groups.