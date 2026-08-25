Stripe’s Apac business should grow faster than any other region, says its chief revenue officer
The payments firm is partnering Singapore’s Sea to allow Shopee’s payment services to be used by Stripe’s merchants
- Stripe’s Tyler Bryson says he sees an opportunity for the firm to provide different billing systems for AI firms, as demand continuously increases. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] Stripe, the US-founded payments and financial services firm, is looking towards Asia-Pacific for growth. Its chief revenue officer Tyler Bryson said in an interview with The Business Times that he thinks Stripe “should grow faster in Asia-Pacific than any other region”, citing the region’s focus on digital experiences and leveraging the Internet to spur economic growth.
The company is looking to further embed itself in the payments infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and announced that it is partnering Singapore’s Sea to allow Shopee’s payment services to be used by Stripe’s merchants as a payment option.
Stripe will begin by enabling ShopeePay and SPayLater, a buy-now pay-later service, for its merchants by the end of this year in South-east Asia.
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