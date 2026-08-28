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Sunway MCL steps up Singapore residential game, on lookout for landbank 

Since acquiring MCL Land in 2025, Sunway has picked up two sites in the Republic, aims to secure ‘a few land parcels every year’

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Jeanne Mah

Jeanne Mah

Published Fri, Aug 28, 2026 · 06:56 PM
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    • Sunway MCL CEO Lee Tong Voon says buyers have become more selective, placing greater emphasis on location, product quality and amenities.
    • Sunway MCL CEO Lee Tong Voon says buyers have become more selective, placing greater emphasis on location, product quality and amenities. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Sunway MCL is stepping up its residential game in Singapore, moving ahead with decisive bids for plum plots as it looks to stock up its pipeline and expand in the market.

    The push comes less than a year after Malaysian giant Sunway Group completed its S$738.7 million acquisition of MCL Land from Jardine Matheson’s real estate arm Hongkong Land, which gave the Kuala Lumpur-listed group an established platform, a pipeline of projects and a local team in Singapore.

    Since then, Sunway MCL has stepped up its pursuit of new development opportunities, joining forces with other developers on several bids as it seeks a landbank.

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