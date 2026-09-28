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Thai PM Anutin’s support drops in latest poll as pressures rise

The decline in support comes as higher global energy costs squeeze Thai households and businesses

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Published Mon, Sep 28, 2026 · 10:14 AM
    • Only 13.8 per cent of people polled backed Anutin as prime minister in September.
    • Only 13.8 per cent of people polled backed Anutin as prime minister in September. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    PUBLIC support for Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Bhumjaithai Party has plunged, according to an opinion poll, as his government confronts rising oil prices and a court ruling that may threaten its hold on power.

    Only 13.8 per cent of people polled backed Anutin as prime minister in September, compared with 21.7 per cent in June, according to a Sep 18–23 nationwide phone survey of 2,500 adults by the National Institute of Development Administration.

    Bhumjaithai’s rating declined to 12.1 per cent from 17 per cent over the same period, pushing it into third place behind the opposition People’s Party and coalition partner Pheu Thai, the survey, released on Sunday (Sep 27), showed.

    The decline in support comes as higher global energy costs squeeze Thai households and businesses. The government has extended cost-of-living assistance introduced after the Middle East conflict pushed oil prices above US$100 a barrel, threatening faster inflation and weaker economic growth.

    Anutin’s government faces its biggest political test yet on Monday, when the Constitutional Court is due to rule on a challenge to the validity of the February election that brought Bhumjaithai to power. The case centres on allegations that codes printed on ballot papers could have compromised voting secrecy.

    If the court invalidates the election, Thailand could be required to hold a new vote.

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    The latest poll was held before severe flooding hit Bangkok, adding another challenge for the government.

    A man wades through a flooded street during heavy rain in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep 26, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

    The capital declared all 50 districts disaster zones after nearly 30 cm of rain fell over about 48 hours, swamping major roads and disrupting businesses and transportation.

    Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut remained the most popular named choice for prime minister in the poll, although his support slipped to 24.7 per cent from 26.1 per cent in June. The share of respondents who couldn’t identify a suitable candidate nearly doubled to 19.8 per cent from 10.2 per cent.

    Pheu Thai’s Yodchanan Wongsawat placed fourth overall with 11.3 per cent, little changed from 11.6 per cent in the previous survey, while former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva’s support fell to 9.60 per cent from 11.8 per cent. 

    The People’s Party retained a commanding lead in party preferences, edging up to 35.4 per cent from 34.8 per cent. Pheu Thai rose to 18.4 per cent from 16.8 per cent, while the Democrat Party declined to 9.8 per cent from 12.7 per cent. BLOOMBERG

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    Anutin CharnvirakulThailandAsia

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