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Thailand acts to rein in cannabis industry, accelerating reversal of decriminalisation policy

Existing dispensary licences will expire in stages through 2028

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Published Tue, Sep 22, 2026 · 05:05 PM
    • A cannabis dispensary in Bangkok, Thailand. Cannabis decriminalisation in 2022 sparked a rapid expansion of dispensaries, particularly in tourist destinations.
    • A cannabis dispensary in Bangkok, Thailand. Cannabis decriminalisation in 2022 sparked a rapid expansion of dispensaries, particularly in tourist destinations. PHOTO: BT FILE

    THAILAND’S Cabinet approved draft legislation to tighten control of its sprawling cannabis industry, accelerating a reversal of the decriminalisation policy championed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul four years ago.

    The draft bill would strengthen oversight of cannabis cultivation and processing and increase penalties for violations, Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said on Tuesday (Sep 22). It will now be submitted to parliament for consideration.

    The measure reinforces the government’s shift towards restricting cannabis to medical use after decriminalisation in 2022 triggered a rapid expansion of dispensaries, particularly in Bangkok and tourist destinations.

    Existing rules already require prescriptions for purchases and limit sales to licensed medical facilities.

    Anutin’s Bhumjaithai Party spearheaded cannabis decriminalisation after campaigning on the policy ahead of the 2019 election, making Thailand the first country in Asia to decriminalise the plant in 2022. The party has since backed tighter controls on the industry.

    Under the bill, growers would have to register plantations, including their size and location, allowing authorities to trace cannabis from cultivation through processing and sale, Pattana said.

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    Existing dispensary licences will expire in stages through 2028. Businesses that want to continue operating will have to become licensed medical facilities with qualified practitioners on site, he said.

    Authorities will also increase inspections of dispensaries.

    More than 10,000 cannabis shops and cultivation sites, representing over 95 per cent of existing operations, have been entered into a government tracking system, Pattana said, adding that those outside the system should be presumed to be operating illegally. BLOOMBERG

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