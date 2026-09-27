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Thailand declares two-day civil service holiday due to floods

The reading of a verdict related to the country’s February election will proceed as planned

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Published Sun, Sep 27, 2026 · 09:40 PM
    • The Thai government says the measure is intended to reduce travel and ease traffic disruptions for the public.
    • The Thai government says the measure is intended to reduce travel and ease traffic disruptions for the public. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BANGKOK] Thailand’s Cabinet on Sunday (Sep 27) approved special holidays on Monday and Tuesday for civil servants in Bangkok and three surrounding provinces due to heavy rainfall.

    “The measure aims to reduce travel and ease traffic disruptions for the public,” the government said, adding that important official business scheduled during the holidays may continue as deemed appropriate by their heads.

    The holiday decision could have interfered with the reading by Thailand’s Constitutional Court of a verdict in a case brought by the country’s official ombudsman, relating to ballots used in the February election, which could put the election results in doubt.

    However, the court said the reading would go ahead as planned on Monday.

    The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration declared the capital a disaster-affected area on Saturday after nearly 300 mm of rain fell over 48 hours, leading to flooding on major roads that left some cars partly submerged.

    Floodwater receded on Sunday as rainfall eased, but some residents remained stranded in their homes. REUTERS

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