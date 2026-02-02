No political party is expected to win a majority of the 500 contested seats, which means a coalition government of several parties is inevitable

[BANGKOK] Judging by the flurry of lottery-style gimmicks, cash handouts, subsidised transport and income supplements rolled out by Thai political parties ahead of the Feb 8 general election, one might assume the economy is humming.

It isn’t.

Thailand’s gross domestic product is expected to grow just 1.5 to 1.7 per cent this year, the weakest pace in a decade outside the pandemic years and the slowest in South-east Asia, excluding Myanmar, according to central bank governor Vitai Ratanakorn. Growth came in at 2.2 per cent in 2025.