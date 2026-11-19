The two countries said they intend to deepen cooperation on AI and secure digital technologies

MALAYSIA and the US plan to cooperate on the South-east Asian nation’s sovereign artificial intelligence cloud, with Washington offering US$50 million in support.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and President Donald Trump announced their plans to cooperate on the Malaysian government-led project, including potential participation by US technology firms, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, or MCMC, said in a statement late on Wednesday (Nov 18).

Washington is seeking to deepen technology ties with South-east Asian nations while keeping tighter control over access to its most advanced AI technology.

Malaysia’s rapidly expanding data-centre industry has also drawn scrutiny over the potential diversion of advanced US chips to Chinese companies.

Anwar’s government first announced plans for the sovereign AI cloud in its 2026 budget, with an investment of RM2 billion (US$486 million). The government has said the infrastructure is intended to protect classified information and personal data from being exposed to foreign laws while supporting Malaysia’s ambition to become an AI-driven nation.

Malaysia will determine the design, procurement and operating arrangements for the sovereign AI cloud. The infrastructure and data it hosts will be located in the country, governed by its law and remain in its possession, custody and control, the communications regulator said.

Any participation by US technology firms will be subject to Malaysia’s laws and procurement processes, technical and security requirements, and the conclusion of the relevant agreements, according to MCMC.

The two countries said they intend to deepen cooperation on AI and secure digital technologies while respecting each nation’s sovereignty and regulatory autonomy. BLOOMBERG