This is one of three Trump-branded projects in the works in the South-east Asian nation

Besides the planned skyscraper in Hanoi (pictured), Trump-branded projects in Vietnam include a golf complex and another Trump Tower in Ho Chi Minh City. PHOTO: REUTERS

[HANOI] Vietnamese business partners of the Trump Organization are planning a skyscraper in Hanoi, three people with knowledge of the new project said.

It is one of three Trump-branded projects in the works in the South-east Asian nation.

A US$1.5 billion Trump-branded golf complex is being developed near Hanoi by local partners of the Trump Organization. A separate Trump Tower is planned in Ho Chi Minh City, people involved with the project have said.

All the projects are being developed at no cost to the Trump Organization, which earns money from the use of its brand, operating fees and property sales, one person with direct knowledge of the plans said.

Vietnamese government officials met the Trump Organization’s partners, which include Kinh Bac City Development Holding, on Thursday (Nov 26) to discuss the Hanoi project, according to two of the sources.

The meeting took place shortly after Washington announced possible new tariffs of up to 35 per cent on Vietnam, which could be cut to 20 per cent if a trade deal is struck, they said.

One of the people said the project was first submitted to the government in May and that it had not yet received approval.

All sources declined to be named as the information was not public. The plans for a new Trump Tower in Hanoi are being reported here for the first time.

The Trump Organization, US President Donald Trump’s family business, was not immediately available for comment outside US working hours. Vietnam’s government and Kinh Bac City Development did not immediately respond to requests for comment. REUTERS