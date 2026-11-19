Carriers want to postpone the transfer of their operations to the flagship project, citing the need for more time to prepare

The new hub, which is intended to relieve chronic congestion at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat airport, is set to open to commercial flights from Dec 24. PHOTO: HEERIM ARCHITECTS & PLANNERS

[HANOI] The launch of Vietnam’s new Long Thanh airport in December has suffered a fresh setback, with more than 30 international airlines seeking to postpone moving operations to the flagship project as they need more time to prepare.

Just weeks ahead of its scheduled opening, 24 carriers seek to delay the transfer of their operations until winter 2027, while 10 others plan to postpone until summer 2028 or later, state media reported, citing a survey by the aviation authority.

The new hub, which is intended to relieve chronic congestion at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat airport, is set to open to commercial flights from Dec 24.

Airlines say they need six to 12 months to prepare, including adjusting their flight network, assigning aircraft and crew, and setting up ground services, the report said.

International carriers have also stressed the need for reliable transport links between Ho Chi Minh City and the airport, transit hotels and high quality medical services.

The 336.63 trillion dong (US$13 billion) project has been beset with delays and difficulties as it races to meet its opening deadline, including shortages of workers and construction materials.

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It has also faced a procurement scandal, with several executives detained over alleged violations of bidding regulations.

Airports Corporation of Vietnam, the main investor and operator, was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

Adding to the challenges, international cargo operators said they may need another 12 months to complete preparations and technical assessments covering cargo handling, customs clearance and transport links.

Foreign aviation authorities may also need to inspect the airport and certify safety conditions before operations can begin.

Around 86 per cent of essential facilities had been completed as at late October, according to a government post.

During its initial phase through March 2027, the airport is expected to handle up to 366 flights a week, including 44 international services, the government website said.

The airport, which spans more than 5,000 hectares in Dong Nai province about 50 km east of Ho Chi Minh City, is planned to be developed in three phases, with four runways and eventual capacity for 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo annually. BLOOMBERG