What’s luck got to do with it? Everything, says Malaysian jewellery king Tomei’s chief

BEHIND THE NAME

Failed overseas ventures, painful exits are unexpectedly a blessing in disguise for the jeweller

“I consider myself lucky. I don’t consider myself successful,” says Ng Yih Pyng, the second-generation leader of Tomei Consolidated. PHOTO: TAN AI LENG, BT

Inside Asia’s family empires: How they are transforming to seize the next stage of growth

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s longstanding home-grown fine jeweller, Tomei Consolidated, is enjoying one of the strongest periods in its 58-year history.

It comes fresh off a blockbuster 2025, with profits surpassing the RM100 million (US$24.8 million) mark, driven largely by a blistering rally in gold prices.