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BEHIND THE NAME

What’s luck got to do with it? Everything, says Malaysian jewellery king Tomei’s chief

Failed overseas ventures, painful exits are unexpectedly a blessing in disguise for the jeweller

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Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Fri, Aug 28, 2026 · 11:08 AM
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    • “I consider myself lucky. I don’t consider myself successful,” says Ng Yih Pyng, the second-generation leader of Tomei Consolidated.
    • “I consider myself lucky. I don’t consider myself successful,” says Ng Yih Pyng, the second-generation leader of Tomei Consolidated. PHOTO: TAN AI LENG, BT

    Inside Asia’s family empires: How they are transforming to seize the next stage of growth

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s longstanding home-grown fine jeweller, Tomei Consolidated, is enjoying one of the strongest periods in its 58-year history.

    It comes fresh off a blockbuster 2025, with profits surpassing the RM100 million (US$24.8 million) mark, driven largely by a blistering rally in gold prices.

    MalaysiaGoldAseanAsean BusinessBehind the name

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