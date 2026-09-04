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Why Tan Aik Keong of digital solutions specialist Agmo wants to make himself less indispensable

The tech entrepreneur says leadership is about building an organisation that can thrive without him

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    • “My job was to build people who could solve problems better than me,” said Agmo’s CEO Tan Aik Keong.
    • “My job was to build people who could solve problems better than me,” said Agmo’s CEO Tan Aik Keong. PHOTO: CHUAH BEE KIM, BT
    Chuah Bee Kim

    Chuah Bee Kim

    Published Fri, Sep 4, 2026 · 11:03 AM

    The strategies and stories that shape today’s leaders

    [KUALA LUMPUR] For years, Tan Aik Keong thought being a good leader meant having all the answers.

    As Agmo, the digital solutions specialist he co-founded, grew from a small tech startup into a listed company, the instinct for the 41-year-old tech entrepreneur to personally solve technical problems became counterproductive.

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