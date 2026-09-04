Why Tan Aik Keong of digital solutions specialist Agmo wants to make himself less indispensable
The tech entrepreneur says leadership is about building an organisation that can thrive without him
- “My job was to build people who could solve problems better than me,” said Agmo’s CEO Tan Aik Keong. PHOTO: CHUAH BEE KIM, BT
The strategies and stories that shape today’s leaders
[KUALA LUMPUR] For years, Tan Aik Keong thought being a good leader meant having all the answers.
As Agmo, the digital solutions specialist he co-founded, grew from a small tech startup into a listed company, the instinct for the 41-year-old tech entrepreneur to personally solve technical problems became counterproductive.