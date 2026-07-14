The Business Times
business-time-50

Australia business conditions steady in June; mood improves

Business conditions held steady at +3 in June for a third straight month

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 10:06 AM
    • Product price growth eased back to its February level in June, a National Australia Bank survey found.
    • Product price growth eased back to its February level in June, a National Australia Bank survey found. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SYDNEY] Australian business conditions were steady in June as cost pressures eased following a US-Iran peace deal to end their conflict, a survey showed on Tuesday, although renewed hostilities have since sent oil prices higher again.

    The survey from National Australia Bank showed its index of business conditions was steady at +3 in June for a third straight month. Confidence also improved to -5, from a deeply pessimistic -14 in May.

    That was attributable to positive news from the Middle East after the US and Iran signed an agreement to end a multi-month war that unleashed a global energy shock. Product price growth eased back to its February level in June and retail prices declined for the first time in seven years, the survey showed.

    “In a broader macro sense, the business survey results remain consistent with a slowing in activity growth through H1 2026, but also show that the impact of the Middle East conflict has been less severe in terms of both activity and price pressures than had been feared,” NAB said.

    However, tensions flared up again in the Gulf this week. The US renewed military strikes on Iran and reinstated its blockade of shipping via the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude prices rose 2 per cent to US$85 a barrel, the highest point since mid-June, having jumped nearly 10 per cent overnight.

    The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates three times this year to 4.35 per cent to beat back the global energy shock. It last held policy steady in June, but warned further policy tightening could not be ruled out. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Business sentimentAustralia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, gross domestic product rose 1.1%.

    Singapore’s GDP up 5.7% in Q2 as manufacturing surges on AI-related demand

    At the close on Monday, DBS was up 0.5% at S$70.79, OCBC had risen 0.2% to S$27.48, while UOB was down 0.9% at S$43.98.

    DBS crosses S$200 billion in market capitalisation as earnings optimism drives Singapore bank rally

    Know what you’re retiring to, not just what you’re retiring from. Retirement is a good time to rebuild healthy habits, such as exercise.

    How I knew I was ready to retire at 50

    Alibaba’s Qwen alone has overtaken Meta’s Llama to become the most downloaded open-source model family in history.

    When the disruptor gets disrupted: How Chinese open-source AI is eating its own industry

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More