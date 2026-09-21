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Australia’s Labor government extends slide in opinion polls

Support for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party held steady at around 30%

Summarise
Published Mon, Sep 21, 2026 · 08:28 AM
    • Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s Labor party polled 27 per cent in a new survey, compared with 37 per cent a year earlier.
    • Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s Labor party polled 27 per cent in a new survey, compared with 37 per cent a year earlier. PHOTO: REUTERS

    SUPPORT for Australia’s centre-left government fell to a new low as approval for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese weakened, according to a new poll. 

    Labor’s primary vote dropped to 27 per cent in the latest Newspoll carried in The Australian newspaper, compared with 37 per cent a year earlier. Meanwhile, support for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party remained around 30 per cent to hold the largest share of support among the parties, according to the poll of 1,244 voters.

    The result comes at a time when Australia’s central bank is expected to deliver an additional interest rate hike next week to control stubbornly high inflation, a problem worsened by higher fuel costs linked to the US-Iran war. BLOOMBERG

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