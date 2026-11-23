Elevated inflation and high interest rates are expected to weigh on consumption, Chalmers added

Australia's treasurer Jim Chalmers expected unemployment to stay below pre-pandemic averages, but now peak above 5 per cent. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Monday (Nov 23) warned the jobless rate would rise above 5 per cent in the coming months after hitting a five-year high of 4.9 per cent, while economic growth was expected to slow to below 2 per cent as rate hikes rippled through the economy.

Chalmers made his remarks in a speech before Parliament in Canberra.

Chalmers said this was a serious moment for the economy, adding that it was unclear how much further the five rate hikes so far from the Reserve Bank of Australia would impact the weakening labour market, calling the risks “substantial”.

Elevated inflation and high interest rates are expected to weigh on consumption, he said, adding that growth in gross domestic product could slow to “well below” 2 per cent for the next two years.

The Treasury still expects unemployment to stay below pre-pandemic averages, but now peak above 5 per cent, he said.

“These are concerning numbers. We don’t diminish or disregard them, but despite all of this, neither the Reserve Bank nor the Treasury are forecasting our economy to go backwards,” Chalmers said.

He said the federal budget was expected to be a little stronger in the near term but bigger deficits were likely in the coming years due to higher global yields. REUTERS