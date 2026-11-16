Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

A roundup of the week’s tanker and dry bulk market (Nov 13, 2026)

Capesize

THE Capesize market maintained a positive trajectory throughout the week, with the Pacific emerging as the clear driver of overall gains. Despite some midweek volatility, improving miner demand and increasingly competitive fixing levels saw C5 recover strongly, climbing from $13.80 on Monday to $15.20 by Thursday, before easing back to $14.50 – $14.60 towards the end of the week. Activity picked up considerably, particularly from Wednesday onwards, with both Port Hedland and Dampier miners covering multiple cargoes and operators increasingly willing to pay into the low-mid $15s. The Atlantic presented a more mixed picture.

North Atlantic sentiment remained positive, supported by improving demand on the Transatlantic and Fronthaul routes, while the South Brazil and West Africa to China markets struggled to establish similar momentum. C3 levels softened as the week progressed, with fixtures slipping from around $36 to $35, reflecting limited index-date demand and a widening gap between bids and offers.

Overall, the BCI 182 5TC built on its $40,000 level, reaching a high of $43,860 before closing the week at $42,798. Pacific strength and North Atlantic resilience ultimately outweighed continued pressure in the South Atlantic.

Panamax-Kamsarmax

The market delivered contrasting performances this week, with the Atlantic maintaining a firm tone while the Pacific struggled to gain momentum. Strong transatlantic demand and limited prompt tonnage supported rates, with an 82,000-dwt fixing around $18,000 for a US East Coast round trip and another at $22,250 basis South Africa for an East Coast South America transatlantic trip.

Increasing North Continent tonnage availability offered charterers greater flexibility, while an 82,000-dwt secured $27,350 for a US Gulf fronthaul to China. East Coast South America remained supported by tighter early December tonnage, with an 83,000-dwt fixing at $18,750 plus $875,000 ballast bonus to the Far East and an 81,000-dwt at $18,500 basis retroactive East Coast India delivery.

Meanwhile, growing Pacific tonnage availability outweighed Australian mineral demand, with an 82,000-dwt fixing at $22,500 early in the week compared with a 77,000-dwt at $19,000 towards the close. North Pacific and Indonesian activity remained subdued, with an 82,000-dwt fixing at $19,500 and a 76,000-dwt at $17,000 respectively. Period activity included an 83,000-dwt fixing five to seven months at $17,000 and an 81,000-dwt for one year at $18,000, both basis Pacific delivery.

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Ultramax/Supramax

After declining for two weeks, the 11TC average showed positive returns in the second half of the week due to an improving Atlantic market. The North American market saw extremely limited tonnage for November dates, with transatlantic rates flying to new highs as a 63,000-dwt fixed for grains US Gulf to Continent/Mediterranean at $39,000 and a 64,000-dwt fixed for similar business at $40,000. A 61,000-dwt fixed petcoke to the East Mediterranean at $42,000, and a 64,000-dwt was said to have fixed on voyage on the same route in the mid $40,000s.

There were modest gains in the South Atlantic, whilst the Continent and Mediterranean markets remained steady in light trading. Rates slowly softened in Asia as NoPac grains slowed, with a 64,000-dwt fixed for a round voyage at $21,000 and a 63,000-dwt concluded at $27,000 basis North China via NoPac to Bangladesh, whilst backhaul demand remained strong.

Further south, the market was affected by a weak Indian Ocean market with ballasting tonnage competing for Indonesian stems, with larger units switching attention to Australian cargoes for better returns. With a falling spot market in the East, there was limited period activity, however a modern 63,000-dwt still managed to fix a strong $24,500 for 6 to 8 months basis delivery CJK.

Handysize

The week completed on a steady-to-firmer note, with sentiment largely positional across both basins. Across the Continent and Mediterranean, activity remained limited, although rates began to show signs of firmness towards the end of the week. The 37,000-dwt open Italy fixed for a trip to South Africa with charterers’ option WC India at low $20,000.

The US Gulf and South Atlantic showed healthier momentum, supported by fresh demand and a balanced cargo-to-tonnage position, with a number of fixtures reported, particularly from the US Gulf. A 39,000-dwt open Mobile fixed for a trip to UK with pellets at $23,000, while a 37,000-dwt open Santos fixed via Brazil to Singapore-Japan range with parcels at $24,000.

Across Asia, sentiment remained positive, with activity gaining pace and several fixtures concluded above previous levels, supported by a generally healthy balance between tonnage availability and cargo demand. A 40,000-dwt open Tomakomai 14-16 Nov fixed via Japan to Taiwan with slag at $19,500.

Clean

LR2

The TC1 75kt MEG/Japan index ultimately ticked up by 8 points this week to WS1016, while the corresponding Baltic round-trip TCE edged up by $3,061 to $298,000/day. For the TC20 90kt MEG/UK-Continent run, the index rose by $264,000 to $19.23 million, corresponding to $297,300/day on Baltic round trip. The TC15 80kt Mediterranean/East index shed a further $820,000 to settle at $7.9 million, with the Baltic round-trip TCE falling by $10,100 to $63,400/day.

LR1

The TC5 55kt MEG/Japan index eased by 13 points this week to WS1005, converting to $209,900/day on Baltic round trip. For a trip westward on the TC8 65kt MEG/UK-Continent route, the index fell by $60,700 to $14.63 million, while the Baltic round-trip TCE return declined by $498 to $223,200/day.

MR

The TC17 35kt MEG/East Africa index strengthened by 27 points this week to WS924. Additionally, the TCE increased by $4,700 to $119,500/day. On the UK-Continent, the TC2 37kt ARA/US Atlantic Coast index firmed a modest 4 points to WS198, with the corresponding Baltic round-trip TCE climbing by $1,500 to $13,800/day.

In the US Gulf, the TC14 38kt US Gulf/UK-Continent index was shot down by 37 points to WS397 and the round-trip TCE declined by $7,200 to $55,700/day. The TC21 38kt US Gulf/Caribbean was cut down by $201,000 to $1.31 million, with the corresponding Baltic TCE falling by $11,500 to $48,100/day. The MR Atlantic Triangulation Basket TCE dropped from $72,700/day to $67,100/day.

Handymax

In the Mediterranean, the TC6 30kt Cross-Mediterranean index fell off by 54 points to WS363 this week, with the corresponding Baltic round-trip TCE dropping by $15,000 to $65,200/day. The TC23 30kt Cross UK-Continent index dipped down to WS382 then back up again this week to WS406, while the run’s TCE followed this to finally end back up at $76,100/day.

VLCC

VLCC rates on the Baltic Exchange routes headed downwards again this week. The TD3C route (270,000 mt Middle East Gulf/China) has fallen 188 points since last Friday to WS1014.38, producing a daily round-trip TCE of $1,078,714 for the standard Baltic VLCC. TD34 (Gulf of Oman/China) fell more sharply, losing 234 points to WS310.71, giving a round-trip TCE of $307,160/day.

In the Atlantic market, the rate for the 260,000 mt West Africa/China route (TD15) lost 210 points to WS288.57, producing a round-trip TCE of $267,748/day. Meanwhile, the US Gulf/China route (TD22) fell by over $19.6 million to about the $33.8 million mark, resulting in a daily round-trip TCE of $247,973/day.

Suezmax

In the Suezmax sector, the market has fallen again this week across all the Baltic Exchange routes. The rate for the 130,000 mt Nigeria/UK Continent voyage (TD20) fell by 92 points to WS307.22, giving a daily round-trip TCE of about $151,300. The TD27 route (Guyana/UK Continent, basis 130,000 mt) dropped 47 points to WS313.33, producing a daily round-trip TCE of just under $157,600. The 145,000 mt USG/UKC route (TD33) fell over 20 points to WS267.22, giving a round-trip TCE of a little over $155,600/day.

In the Black Sea, the 135,000 mt CPC/Augusta route (TD6) tumbled another 192 points to just below WS425, producing a daily round-trip TCE of just below $305,000.

Aframax

In the North Sea, the rate for the 80,000 mt Cross-UK Continent route (TD7) fell 78 points to WS247.5, giving a daily round-trip TCE of just below $141,300 basis Hound Point/Wilhelmshaven.

In the Mediterranean, the rate for the 80,000 mt Cross-Mediterranean route (TD19) fell by 15 points to WS267.78. Basis Ceyhan/Lavera, this produces a daily round-trip TCE of about $86,000.

Across the Atlantic, rates fell again but not as heavily as a week ago. The 70,000 mt East Coast Mexico/US Gulf route (TD26) fell almost 36 points to WS310, giving a daily round-trip TCE of just over $83,000. The 70,000 mt Covenas/US Gulf route (TD9) dropped 34 points to about WS302, producing a daily round-trip TCE of just over $77,300.

The 70,000 mt US Gulf/UK Continent route (TD25) dropped 33 points to just below WS295, giving a round-trip TCE, basis Houston/Rotterdam, of about $71,700/day.

On the Vancouver export routes, rates weakened again. The TD28 route (80,000 mt crude oil Vancouver to China) fell by $1.115 million to $8.565 million, producing a round-trip TCE of under $171,300/day. The TD29 route (80,000 mt crude oil Vancouver to Pacific Area Lightering point off the USWC) fell 55 points to WS686.

LNG

The LNG spot market saw a mixed week, with the East remaining active and rates holding at a premium to the Atlantic. In the Atlantic, activity picked up across the US Gulf and West Africa, but extensive vessel availability and subdued cargo liquidity continue to limit upside.

On the BLNG1 Australia-Japan route, 174k cbm vessels edged up $200 week-on-week to settle at $54,600/day, supported by continued enquiry and a tighter tonnage list, especially for 2-Stroke vessels.

The BLNG2 US Gulf-Continent route weakened by $5,200 to settle at $29,900/day. Similarly, the BLNG3 US Gulf-Japan route saw a larger correction, falling $8,200 to close at $56,000/day. Although fixing activity has improved from the quieter levels, extensive tonnage availability and subdued liquidity continue to weigh on Atlantic sentiment.

In the time-charter market, the six-month rate held steady at $44,200/day, while the one-year term eased $1,167 to $52,900/day. Further out the curve, the three-year period edged up $500 to $71,000/day.

LPG

The LPG market came under pressure this week, with narrowing arbitrage economics and a lengthening tonnage list weighing on sentiment across the board. Reduced cargo economics and softer fixing interest contributed to a general downward correction in freight rates.

The BLPG1 Ras Tanura-Chiba route settled at $251.20/tonne, with TCE earnings closing at $245,894/day.

The BLPG2 Houston-Flushing route weakened by $6.33 week-on-week to settle at $174.50/tonne, with TCE earnings falling $8,401 to $205,311/day. Growing vessel availability contributed to the downward pressure.

Similarly, the BLPG3 Houston-Chiba route declined by $11.86 to close at $310.86/tonne, while TCE returns dropped $8,172 to settle at $190,386/day, reflecting the weakening sentiment in the Atlantic market.

Container

The container shipping market experienced a relatively subdued week, with the Baltic Exchange’s four main east-west trades recording an average decline of 0.52 per cent. Transpacific rates edged lower, with China/US West Coast falling 0.77 per cent, while the East Coast remained unchanged.

Asia-Europe rates also weakened slightly, with North Europe down 0.53 per cent and the Mediterranean declining 0.79 per cent. More broadly, spot rates remain under pressure, particularly on the Transpacific trades, where relatively subdued demand is making it increasingly difficult for carriers to maintain pricing levels.

Carriers continue to manage available capacity through blank sailings in an effort to limit further rate reductions. There are also attempts to introduce higher rates and surcharges during the second half of November, although it remains to be seen whether these increases can be sustained.

Attention will now turn to booking levels as the market moves towards the end of the year, with carriers looking to build momentum ahead of the traditional pre-Chinese New Year shipping period. The extent to which demand improves will be an important factor in determining whether freight rates can stabilise or face further downward pressure.