The Business Times
business-time-50

BYD plans hiring spree to bolster European workforce to 40,000

The Chinese automotive giant is seeking to evolve from a simple exporter to a major car producer in the region 

Summarise
Published Mon, Oct 12, 2026 · 08:30 PM
    • Stella Li, executive vice-president of BYD, speaking at a press conference during the 2026 Paris Auto Show in Paris on Monday.
    • Stella Li, executive vice-president of BYD, speaking at a press conference during the 2026 Paris Auto Show in Paris on Monday. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [PARIS] BYD said that it’s planning to go on a hiring spree in Europe and increase its workforce there to about 40,000 people by the end of the decade as the Chinese automotive giant seeks to evolve from a simple exporter to a major car producer in the region. 

    “BYD’s commitment in Europe is very deep, and it is long term,” executive vice-president Stella Li, who heads the company’s overseas business, said in an interview at the Paris Motor Show with Bloomberg TV on Monday (Oct 12). 

    Asked specifically about BYD’s European employment plans, Li said separately that its workforce there would be “absolutely over 40,000 in 2030”. The company will soon have more than 10,000, she added. 

    That would make BYD one of the biggest non-European automotive employers in the region. The company, the world’s largest maker of electric vehicles, is deepening its investments there as Chinese exporters face increasing scrutiny from European authorities. 

    BYD plans to recruit from the auto industry and beyond, including workers potentially laid off by European companies, she informed.

    Talks between China and the EU last week ended with a broad agreement that included curbs on the number of hybrid vehicles that would be imported from the Asian country. BYD is still assessing the implications of the EU’s new restrictions as the company didn’t yet have sufficient details, Li said. 

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    Meanwhile, the Shenzhen-based company is in the final stages of preparations for its first European factory, located in Hungary, aiming for mass production to begin in the fourth quarter, she noted. Then the company will probably build its next couple of factories elsewhere in the region, with France and Spain being on the shortlist, Li added. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ChinaCar salesBYD

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Broadcom CEO Hock Tan (left) and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan (right) in a panel discussion moderated by DBS’ CEO Tan Su Shan.

    Companies still in search of AI use cases with worthwhile ROI, says Broadcom’s CEO

    Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s S$6.1 million purchase comes as the iron ore producer expands its presence in Malaysia’s rare earths industry.

    Malaysian king buys stake in Singapore-listed mining firm expanding into rare earths

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    The wealthy buy time, synthesis and judgment. Everyone else is handed information and left to assemble it themselves.

    Singapore’s wealth management success should extend to everyday families

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More