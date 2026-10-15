CapitaLand India Trust unveils US$203.2 million Chennai data centre

The 53 MW facility is due for completion by end-2026

CapitaLand India Trust’s data-centre development in Navi Mumbai, which has been fully leased to a leading global hyperscaler. PHOTO: CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST

[SINGAPORE] has launched a new data centre in Chennai entailing an investment of about 19.4 billion rupees (US$203.2 million), even as its sponsor and manager expands its digital infrastructure footprint in India.

CapitaLand Data Centre Chennai 01, Clint’s first data-centre development in the state of Tamil Nadu, will have a gross power capacity of 53 megawatts (MW) when completed by the end of 2026.

The project was launched on Thursday (Oct 15) by Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong and the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay.

Located in Ambattur, an established data-centre corridor in Chennai, the development is jointly held by Clint and CapitaLand India Data Centre Fund.

The facility will have 34 MW of power capacity for information technology equipment across 13 data halls. It is designed to support high-density computing systems, including those using liquid cooling, and offer customers a choice of network providers.

The CEO of Clint’s manager, Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, said: “The development reflects our conviction in the long-term growth of India’s data-centre sector, and is designed to meet the evolving requirements of hyperscale and enterprise customers.”

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The Chennai project follows Clint’s data-centre development in Navi Mumbai, which has been fully leased to a leading global hyperscaler.

CLI said it intends to continue expanding its data centre, logistics and industrial portfolio in Tamil Nadu through its listed and private fund platforms.

The group has operated in the state for 22 years and has invested more than 60 billion rupees in seven operational assets.

Its Tamil Nadu portfolio encompasses business parks, industrial and logistics facilities, lodging and digital infrastructure. CLI first entered the state through International Tech Park Chennai in 2004.

CLI India chief executive Quaiser Parvez said the group is positioned to support Tamil Nadu’s growth as a technology, manufacturing and digital economy hub through its investment, development and fund-management capabilities.

India is a core market for CLI. Its funds under management in the country exceeded S$8 billion as at Jun 30.

Its India portfolio comprises nine business parks, 14 industrial and logistics properties, four data centres under development and three co-working spaces.

Its lodging arm, , manages about 6,300 units in 24 operating and pipeline hotels and serviced residences in India.