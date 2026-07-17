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China warns of severe flood risks, heat waves through mid-August

Energy demand could grow, with heat waves potentially hitting numerous parts of the country

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Published Fri, Jul 17, 2026 · 12:11 PM
    • This follows a relatively mild June, which saw a rare nationwide drop in household power use and normal to slightly below-average temperatures.
    • This follows a relatively mild June, which saw a rare nationwide drop in household power use and normal to slightly below-average temperatures. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [HONG KONG] China is likely to face elevated flood risks and heat waves in the month ahead, according to the latest outlook published by the country’s weather and climate forecaster.  

    Above-normal rainfall in northern, eastern and southern regions is expected to trigger flooding across major river basins, the National Climate Center said in a bulletin released on Thursday (Jul 16). 

    The Hai River basin, which feeds key agricultural producing areas in the north, and the lower Pearl River basin in southern China, are both predicted to receive precipitation that will be as much as 50 per cent above average, and will likely see severe floods, the centre said. 

    Heat waves are also forecast to hit numerous parts of the country, including heavily-populated areas along the east coast and parts of the central region, according to the centre.

    That could raise energy demand as people crank up air conditioning, while high humidity from heavy rains could further amplify heat risks. 

    The heat and flooding forecasts come after a relatively mild June, which saw a rare nationwide drop in household power use as temperatures were normal to slightly below-average. BLOOMBERG

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