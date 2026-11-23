The failed negotiations showed that multilateralism is in “dire straits”, Hoekstra added

EU climate chief Wopke Hoekstra said a small group of countries were able to sabotage talks, a reference to fossil fuel producers. PHOTO: REUTERS

The European Union couldn’t sign up to a deal at the United Nations climate talks that would have meant the world backsliding on its previous commitment to transition away from fossil fuels, according to its top negotiator.

Wopke Hoekstra, the bloc’s climate chief, told Bloomberg News that the failed COP31 negotiations in Antalya, Turkey, showed that multilateralism is in “dire straits” and that alternatives outside the UN process would be needed to make progress on fighting climate change.

The summit fell short of a major agreement among the nearly 200 nations represented just weeks after the UN warned for the first time that the planet was on course to shoot past its Paris Agreement goal of keeping temperatures from surpassing 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

Hoekstra said that a small group of countries were able to sabotage the process to address that problem, a reference to fossil fuel producers.

“The core weakness of the system clearly is that a minority, no matter how small it is, has the capacity to derail the whole process,” Hoekstra said. “This was backtracking on the whole fundament of the world being in overshoot — the basic fact that us burning fossil fuels is at the heart of the planet warming up.”

Hoekstra said that the Turkish hosts of the climate summit were either unable or unwilling to reiterate a landmark commitment made in Dubai three years ago to transition away from using fossil fuels, which represents the biggest contribution to climate change.

He also called a proposed commitment by the presidency of COP31 to accelerate the use of carbon capture and storage, a controversial technology that some say distracts from the priority of lowering emissions, “deeply worrying.” BLOOMBERG