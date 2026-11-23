This marks the first such failure since 2009; tensions around fossil fuels remain unresolved

The failed talks reflect the struggle to muster ambitious action to address the worsening consequences of climate change. PHOTO: REUTERS

[ANTALYA] UN climate talks ended in collapse on Sunday (Nov 22) as the EU and others rejected a final deal put forward by COP31 presidents Turkey and Australia, saying it was too weak to advance the fight against global warming.

The failed talks reflect the struggle by governments across the world to muster ambitious action to address the worsening consequences of climate change – including heatwaves, wildfires, floods and powerful storms – as wars and economic pressures compete for their attention.

More than two weeks of negotiations spilled two days into overtime, making it the longest COP on record, and yet a deal was elusive.

“There is nothing to do. We did all that we could,” Turkey’s conference president Murat Kurum told the closing plenary, saying he would not advance any new text. He later left the stage even though country representatives were still delivering speeches.

Chris Bowen, Australia’s COP31 president of negotiations, said the outcome “very disappointing” and that disagreements over fossil fuels and climate finance had been obstacles to a deal.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also dismayed. “I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands,” he said.

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The last time United Nations climate talks failed to get a deal adopted by all was in Copenhagen in 2009. While many recent COP summits have been fraught, they have provided important signals for business investment and provided a spur for advances in renewable power and electric vehicle technology, analysts say.

Arguably, they have also helped to curb warming.

When countries in 2015 struck the Paris Agreement, which included an aspiration to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, projections suggested existing policies put the world on course for roughly 4 deg C of warming this century. A decade later, the prognosis is 2.8 deg C.

This year’s COP is the first since the UN’s environmental body in October confirmed the rise in global temperatures was set to overshoot 1.5 deg C, a level beyond which scientists say extreme weather impacts intensify.

No mention of fossil fuels

Ireland’s Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment Darragh O’Brien said the EU could not support the proposed deal in part because it made no mention of the fossil fuels that scientists say drive global warming.

“It is unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuel, no reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels,” he said.

Saudi Arabia and other big oil-producing countries have said that fossil fuels will play a role in the economy for the foreseeable future, and it lobbied to keep any mention of fossil fuels out of the text, observers at the summit said.

The failed deal had acknowledged the planet’s projected temperature overshoot and called for faster development of carbon-removal technologies to eventually reverse it, something oil-producing countries had been keen to include.

Scientists say removing carbon from the atmosphere – when paired with steep emissions cuts – is vital to avoiding the worst impacts of climate change, but critics of the proposed deal said they were worried the carbon removal language would be used as a licence to keep pumping oil.

A representative for the Saudi delegation told the summit at the closing plenary that he was surprised at the resistance to what he said was a concrete solution to global warming.

Developing countries had also criticised the deal for not providing sufficient climate finance to help them adapt to a warming planet. The deal had called for a tripling of such finance, but did not specify from what baseline.

It had also included a goal put forward by Turkey to expand electricity’s share of total final world energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035, from around 23 per cent now.

Proponents of that pledge said it could cut greenhouse gas emissions by speeding the transition away from fuel-powered cars, furnaces, and other equipment. But critics said it could force more costs onto poor nations without providing a clear path away from fossil fuels.

The COP process is the main vehicle through which countries coordinate their efforts to curb global warming. Its annual meeting provides an opportunity for nations to signal they are willing to work together to find solutions and help finance the problems rising temperatures cause.

The failure to agree a political declaration in Antalya does not erase the obligations agreed by previous UN conferences.

Belgium’s Minister of Mobility, Climate, and Ecological Transition Jean-Luc Crucke said it was a difficult outcome, but “not the end of multilateralism”. “There has to be courage to say no,” he said. REUTERS