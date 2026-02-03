Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 3)

STB says that it expects 17 million to 18 million international visitor arrivals this year. The Republic recorded 16.9 million arrivals in 2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

Stories you might have missed

Singapore’s tourism receipts could set record in 2026, despite slower arrivals growth

STB’S arrivals forecast is more conservative for this year, after tourist volumes missed estimates in 2025

Hongkong Land launches S$8.2 billion private fund with portfolio including Asia Square Tower 1 and One Raffles Link

THE fund will be Singapore’s largest commercial real estate private fund.

Singtel shares close 4.7% up after hitting two-month high on anticipation of potential STT GDC acquisition

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

THE deal will be one of Asia’s largest data centre transactions if it goes through.

SLA launches tender for pre-WWII heritage bungalow cluster at historic Adam Park site

THE successful tenderer is required to retain the rustic charm of the site, SLA says.

AI impact on entry-level PMET hiring still uncertain: MOM

EMPLOYMENT rates of fresh graduates remain broadly stable despite some year-to year fluctuations.

GE Aerospace to inject US$300 million to boost Singapore engine repair business with EDB support

THE move will focus on AI, automation and digitalisation to raise productivity and turnover.