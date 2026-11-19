[SHENZHEN] US President Donald Trump arrived in China on Wednesday (Nov 18) ahead of the highest-stakes leg of his Asia trip: an unprecedented summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The gathering in Shenzhen brings together the leaders of the world’s three biggest nuclear powers at a moment of tension over Ukraine, Iran, trade and a global arms build-up.

Here are some takeaways from Trump’s second full day in the region.

A weighty handshake

A gathering of world leaders inevitably involves plenty of handshakes, but one in particular stood out on Wednesday.

Putin approached Trump and initiated a handshake in front of cameras, offering a public display of cordiality between the two leaders at a time when Russia remains isolated from much of the West over its war in Ukraine.

The moment gave Putin an opportunity to show that he retains direct access to the American president and remains a player on the world stage. For Trump, it reflected his emphasis on personal relationships with other world leaders.

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The brief exchange did not guarantee any policy breakthroughs but set a friendly tone ahead of Thursday, when Trump, Putin and Xi are scheduled to hold the first trilateral meeting among the three leaders. Trump is also expected to meet Putin separately.

The leaders’ agendas for the meeting do not entirely align. Trump wants to talk about limiting nuclear weapons, a subject that Xi would prefer to avoid because his country is engaged in a massive nuclear build-up to catch up with US and Russian dominance. Trump has also said Ukraine and Iran will come up.

In opening remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, Putin criticised Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s war in Ukraine, while Xi took aim at US tariffs, calling for “free and open trade”.

A president who loves the stage

Trump has a way of making even a routine arrival look different from those of other world leaders.

As leaders entered the Apec summit banquet, most walked past an eight-piece classical music ensemble and a throng of journalists with little more than a nod or passing glance.

Trump took a different approach. As the band played America the Beautiful, he paused for roughly 10 seconds, appearing to take in the music before turning directly towards the press corps and facing the cameras. He held the pose, giving photographers a straight-on portrait shot that stood out from the procession of more understated arrivals.

It was a small but unmistakably Trump moment. He has long embraced the pageantry of the presidency, relishing military jet flyovers, crisp salutes and elaborate welcome dances – all with him at centre stage.

Fried chicken diplomacy

Trump’s love of fast food is well documented. One of the most memorable photos from his winning 2024 presidential campaign captured him wearing an apron and cooking french fries at a McDonald’s.

On Wednesday, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced to a gathering of Asian leaders in Manila that he had ordered fried chicken from the famed Filipino chain Jollibee for Trump and his delegation as a late-night snack.

Marcos boasted that Jollibee is so popular that “we are very proud to say that we have surpassed KFC in the United States in terms of popularity”.

“Oh wow, fantastic,” said Trump, who has been known to dip into buckets of the US chain’s fried poultry.

It was unclear whether he ate any of the Jollibee delivery.

A quick hello with a long-time friend

Trump’s Manila visit included a reunion with Imelda Marcos, the 97-year-old former first lady whose husband, Ferdinand Marcos, governed the Philippines for 21 years before being driven from power in 1986. Her vast collection of jewels and more than 1,000 pairs of shoes became a symbol of the family’s excess during his autocratic rule.

Now the Marcos family is back in power with her son, known widely as Bongbong, serving as president.

Sitting in a wheelchair, Imelda Marcos blew Trump a kiss during their brief encounter, shared in a video posted on social media by a White House aide. “Have a good time, okay?“ Trump told her.

The two go back decades. Trump met the former first lady at a New York party when he was a rising real estate developer and recalled his long history with the family earlier in the trip.

“I just don’t want to date myself, but I knew your parents very well, and they were great,” Trump told Marcos Jr in a speech on Tuesday night. “I believe in genetics, and they did a good job. You have very good genetics. I can tell you that.”

Deals now, details later

Trump has repeatedly used his Asia trip to declare economic victories, an important message for a president whose tariff policies have faced criticism at home over their effect on prices and whose Republican Party suffered major losses in the November midterm elections.

Eager to show he is making progress, Trump twice on the trip has announced what he portrayed as significant trade breakthroughs, with Thailand and the Philippines.

“This is an incredible victory,” Trump said of the Thai agreement.

The details, however, are not completely sorted.

A White House statement on the Thai deal said the two governments had reached a “substantial conclusion” and that final work towards an agreement would now be made. Trump said under the pending deal, Thailand will eliminate all tariffs on US exports and remove substantial non-tariff barriers.

Trump called the Philippines agreement a landmark deal that would benefit US farmers and the energy sector, though he provided no specific terms, figures or timeline. Manila said the two countries ‌had reached only an understanding on economic cooperation.

Trump X factor

For all the anticipation leading up to Thursday’s three-way summit, expectations for a major breakthrough are low.

Trump, Xi and Putin are coming to the table with different priorities. The Chinese leader wants to focus generally on world peace, Putin is looking for an off-ramp out of the war in Ukraine on favourable terms and Trump would like to limit nuclear weapons.

The meeting is expected to be highly choreographed, with access tightly controlled. But at such a high-profile gathering, there is a certain degree of unpredictability about what Trump might do when the cameras are rolling.

Ukrainian and European leaders are nervous that Trump might try to strike a deal with Putin on Ukraine. Taiwan is worried about any move by the leaders that could encourage China to put more pressure on the self-ruled island.

Already a “win”

Trump said his meeting on Thursday with Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin was already a “win” before it took place, as China gave him a warm welcome.

The unprecedented diplomatic gathering of the leaders of the world’s largest nuclear powers is unlikely to produce major agreements, analysts say, while it unnerves smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded.

Xi greeted Trump at the airport, the first time he has done so with any visiting leader since ‌becoming president, reciprocating his counterpart’s gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September when they last met. The leaders also briefly hugged.

“This is a great president, one of the great presidents of China, and he’s never gone to the airport to meet somebody,” Trump said, when asked what he wanted to get out of the unprecedented three-way meet.

“And not only that, the fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands of people, the young children, the soldiers, the whole thing. It was great respect, and I appreciate that. That’s a big win for us. It’s a big win for China too.”

Trump arrived after Xi and Putin delivered pointed speeches ahead of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China’s southern tech hub of Shenzhen. REUTERS