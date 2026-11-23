She was linked to a sprawling web of companies between Nvidia and China-based users of its semiconductors

Alice Huang (in pink) attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Chinese businesswoman romantically linked to former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang had connections to a network for supplying AI chips that included an alleged Cambodian criminal enterprise, an FT investigation has found.

Former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang is at the centre of US investigations into whether Nvidia’s largest client in South-east Asia was involved in the underground chip trade. Some US officials suspect Alice Huang was a Chinese spy, a claim Beijing has dismissed as a “smear”.

Linked to Alice Huang was a sprawling web of companies between Nvidia and China-based users of its chips that included cloud computing partners, online gaming tycoons, Cambodian traffickers and hundreds of shell companies, the FT found.

These seemingly unconnected enterprises combined — without necessarily being aware of the full picture — to make billions of dollars from one of the most profitable illicit trades in the world: moving Nvidia chips into China.

The FT traced the connections after speaking to more than a dozen people with knowledge of the operations, revealing links that were obscured by complex structures through hundreds of corporate filings.

Nvidia’s advanced chips are crucial in developing cutting-edge AI and have become a vital commodity in the geopolitical rivalry between the US and China.

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Washington’s export controls to prevent Beijing from acquiring the most powerful processors have created a multibillion-dollar black market to circumvent US curbs and satisfy China’s insatiable demand.

“Chip smuggling isn’t different from drugs or arms in terms of the structure of the supply chain. But there’s this importance attached to the semiconductor industry — it’s how the US wants to delay China in the AI race,” said Chris Clague, an associate fellow at International Institute for Strategic Studies who has focused on illicit trades in the past decade.

Moving advanced chips into China requires three main corporate channels: a group that is permitted to acquire and distribute the semiconductors; customers that do not fall foul of US export restrictions; and an underground network to smuggle the goods into China and money out.

The network linked to Alice Huang reached the US through Inspur, which was one of Nvidia’s largest partners for assembling chips into ready-to-use servers in China.

In March of 2023, Inspur was added to the US “entity list” for allegedly assisting the Chinese military. Some of its affiliates were also added to the register — but not Inspur’s part-owned US subsidiary, based in San Jose, California.

Inspur renamed the US unit Aivres, and since it was not on the entity list, it was able to keep trading with Nvidia.

Inside the chipmaker, there were questions about whether Aivres should qualify as an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partner because of its links to Inspur, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. But Nvidia concluded the company met all compliance and export control requirements.

The second plank of the network was a customer that met the requirements to buy Nvidia chips at scale. OEM partners such as Aivres, which are allowed to integrate Nvidia GPUs into systems and sell those on, still needed to prove that their customers are not Chinese to access the US chipmaker’s products.

To be a qualified end customer, Nvidia requires at least three years of corporate records and proof that its management and owners are not majority Chinese.

Seeking to regain access to chip supplies, some of Inspur’s Chinese clients sought help from a successful online gaming company, Century Huatong, according to multiple people with knowledge of the matter.

Over two decades, the Chinese group had morphed from a car parts business into a gaming platform, finally emerging as a data centre investor with deep connections in the industry.

Century Huatong veterans discussed ways to gain access to the chips with its associates and business partners. The solution that emerged involved using an offshore shell company that would not trigger US export restrictions and could be branded as a “neocloud” provider.

That shell became Megaspeed, while Alice Huang fulfilled the requirement for a “trusted” outward-facing executive with a spotless record, according to people with knowledge of the arrangement.

Huang’s husband, Kang Wei, was an early investor in Century Huatong, according to Chinese corporate filings. His fund Hexi Investment also backed a 2020 Century Huatong data centre project with 7Road, a Shenzhen-based gaming company in which both Huang and Century Huatong had invested.

Alice Huang and Kang Wei did not respond to requests for comment.

7Road International, the offshore arm of 7Road, was the forerunner of Megaspeed, having had several years of clean corporate records in Singapore. In 2023, Huang acquired its unit in the city-state and renamed it.

An Nvidia spokesperson said: “We placed Megaspeed and a subsidiary on our block list in 2025 . . . we do not sell to them, and if one of our OEM customers identifies the company for any planned shipment, we do not approve the OEM sale.” Nvidia added that it had also restricted sales to Aivres.

Megaspeed did not respond to a request for comment but has previously said that it “conducts legitimate and lawful business”.

With her English skills, Hong Kong residency and reputation as a good networker and dealmaker, Huang was seen as an ideal western-friendly representative, according to people who knew her at the time.

It also helped that she and her husband were already looking to move into data centre businesses in south-east Asia that would lease chips to Chinese tech companies.

“Alice was chosen [to lead Megaspeed] because of the trust built over years,” said a person who had business dealings with her around the time.

The third — and essential — element of the enterprise was finding a partner to move chips into China.

People familiar with the matter said that Hu Xiaowei, who US authorities say is a leading figure in a Cambodia-based syndicate sanctioned for cyber scams and money laundering, filled at least part of this role.

Hu, who was arrested in Japan in the summer, could not be reached for comment. He has been accused by US authorities of running smuggling and gambling rings as the “second-in-command” at Prince Group.

A spokesperson for the Prince group of companies said Hu has never worked for the business and there was “no evidence of the US government’s unsupported allegations”.

Hu made money from online gaming-related businesses that brought him into contact with Century Huatong, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The connections between Hu and Century Huatong run through a complex web of shareholdings and an IP partnership spanning dozens of company records examined by the FT.

One clear link can be traced through Wang Ji, Century Huatong’s chair and largest individual shareholder, who was the majority owner of a now-dissolved Ningxia-based company where Hu served as a director.

Another director of the dissolved company owns a Chongqing-based firm that controls multiple gaming entities associated with Fang Zhizhen, whom the US has sanctioned for allegedly laundering money for Prince Group.

Prince Group’s spokesperson said there was no evidence of a connection between Fang and the group.

Century Huatong’s ties to the alleged Prince Group leadership date back to about 2015, when the gaming platform began a process to ultimately acquire Shanda Games, owner of the Chinese rights to the viral game Legend of Mir in a landmark US$4.2 billion transaction.

Hu and his associates were involved in a group that hosted the Legend of Mir games on private servers, a hugely profitable business. Several members were arrested in 2016 for IP infringement, a case recently overturned due to corruption within the investigation, according to state media reports.

Around the time of the arrests, Hu moved to Cambodia, according to two people from the online gaming industry who knew him.

Online games are commonly used for money laundering because virtual currencies or in-game items can be bought with illicit funds and then sold on the secondary market to make the money appear legitimate.

The games groups have also long been in Nvidia’s orbit: before the chipmaker shifted focus to power the AI industry in 2022, the biggest demand for its GPUs in China was for gaming and crypto.

“If you look at the people and entities involved in today’s chip smuggling, lots of familiar names are from online gaming back in the day,” said a person who was involved in gaming deals.

“Many of them developed ‘grey’ side businesses such as money laundering and already built the infrastructure onshore and offshore to move money and goods around,” the person added.

Prince Group’s alleged “grey” infrastructure, some of the most extensive in the region, ranged from elaborate shell company structures to underground financing channels via online games and crypto, according to the people familiar with its operations.

The Prince Group spokesperson said it did not “have an illicit network” and there was “no foundation for claiming the existence of one, other than the unsupported US allegations in an indictment already proven to be riddled with falsehoods and temporal impossibilities”.

The group is also alleged to have physically smuggled goods via a fleet of private and business jets purchased by Hong Kong-based aircraft leasing companies that Hu founded, the people said. The Prince Group spokesperson said the allegation “has zero factual basis”.

By mid-2023, the elements were in place for the rise of Megaspeed. It officially approached Nvidia, pitching itself as a neocloud company with data centres in Malaysia and a leasing contract with Alibaba.

Led by Huang, Megaspeed passed the chipmaker’s compliance checks and quickly became one of its largest clients in the region.

Along the way, Alice Huang developed a close relationship with Nvidia’s chief Jensen Huang, according to multiple industry insiders. Her nickname in the Chinese data centre circles was “Jensen’s personal assistant”.

At Megaspeed, business was booming. The declared value of goods imported from Aivres by Speedmatrix, a Megaspeed subsidiary in Malaysia, was about US$4.6 billion between December 2024 and December 2025, according to ImportGenius trade data.

Many of those chips ended up in China, according to multiple people with knowledge of the matter.

A raid by Indonesian police in early 2026 found empty server racks with no GPUs at the local Megaspeed subsidiary, according to Singapore’s Straits Times.

Multiple people involved in chip distribution channels said that once the Nvidia products passed through smuggling routes in South-east Asia — a process that can involve multiple countries and take weeks — they moved to the black market in China, where they were sold at multiples of their original price.

Once the chips were inside China, one of the key distributors of the smuggled Nvidia chips in the country was Shanghai Century Litong, which was established by a subsidiary of Century Huatong, according to people with knowledge of the transactions. The Information first reported Century Litong’s role in the network of Nvidia chip trade in China.

Corporate filings suggest Alice Huang was again linked to the formation of the group. With her sister, Huang Yu, she controlled an investment vehicle that had a joint venture with Century Huatong called Shanghai Century Longteng.

Longteng later founded Century Litong. Bloomberg reported that restricted Nvidia chips were found in Longteng-related data centres in Shanghai.

The FT revealed last year that at least US$1 billion worth of smuggled Nvidia chips were sold in China in just three months after President Trump tightened controls on H20, a less powerful chip made for the Chinese market to meet export control requirements.

People with knowledge of the smuggling operations say the layers of corporations were set up to mask the flow of AI chips into China. They also provided a useful buffer between the smuggling entities and the end users — some of which are China’s biggest tech groups.

Tencent and Alibaba, two of China’s biggest tech companies, both have business ties with Century Huatong. Tencent, China’s largest social media, messaging and gaming platform, has a 10.1 per cent stake in the company.

Century Huatong, through its fully owned subsidiary, invested in T3 Travel, a car-hailing business that also counts both Tencent and Alibaba as investors. Alice Huang is on the board of T3.

The FT has found no evidence to suggest that Tencent or Alibaba were involved in the chip smuggling businesses. Tencent said: “We are minority investors in a variety of internet and video game companies. We have no connection to nor knowledge of the other activities alleged in the story.”

Alibaba did not respond to a request for comment.

Inspur, Aivres, Century Huatong, 7Road, Shanghai Century Litong and Shanghai Century Longteng also did not respond to requests for comment.

Two US administrations have tried to protect the country’s lead over China in AI by restricting access to Nvidia’s most advanced processors. This week, the Trump administration announced further limits on how Chinese companies can access the chips via South-east Asia.

But it was US export controls that opened up a lucrative opportunity for those willing to break the rules, said Hanna Dohmen, senior research analyst at Georgetown University’s Centre for Security and Emerging Technology.

“When there’s a significant demand not met, you get smuggling,” said Dohmen. “We need to be realistic about what export controls can achieve. It doesn’t mean no US chip will make its way to China. When you put a lid on South-east Asia, would they not just go to other countries?” THE FINANCIAL TIMES