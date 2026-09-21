The Business Times
business-time-50
Global Enterprise logo
BROUGHT TO YOU BYsc logo

China confirms Xi to visit the US from Sep 23-25 for Trump talks

He ‘will hold in-depth exchanges of views with President Trump on major issues concerning China-US relations’, says a foreign ministry spokesperson

Summarise
Published Mon, Sep 21, 2026 · 05:58 PM
    • US President Donald Trump (left) with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 14.
    • US President Donald Trump (left) with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 14. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the US from Sep 23 to 25 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday (Sep 21).

    During the visit, Xi “will hold in-depth exchanges of views with President Trump on major issues concerning China-US relations, as well as world peace and development,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said during a regular press conference shortly after the announcement.

    The reciprocal visits by the two heads of state within a six-month period are “of historic, milestone significance,” ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

    “China is willing to work with the US to ... strengthen dialogue and cooperation, properly manage differences, continuously enhance the well-being of the peoples of both countries, and promote world peace, stability and prosperity,” Guo added. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    US-China relationsXi JinpingDonald TrumpChinaAsiaUnited States

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    Asian investors continue to allocate capital to global markets, while maintaining significant exposure to US assets. 

    Despite the de-dollarisation debate, demand for dollar liquidity in Asia is growing

    Buying a new EC unit can be a cost-effective way to get into private homeownership.

    Can a first-time homebuyer couple earning S$18,000 a month afford a new EC unit?

    The Golden Violet oil tanker docked at a PT Pertamina facility in Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Asia’s new energy security architecture should have a support mechanism to help Asian countries build emergency oil reserves through financing and technical assistance.

    Asia needs new energy security architecture

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More