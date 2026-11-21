NDRC’s latest call follows an August push to stabilise investment

Fixed-asset investment fell 8.1 per cent in the first 10 months of 2026 from the same period last year, lower than the 7 per cent decline expected by economists. PHOTO: EPA

CHINA’S top planning agency urged local authorities to speed up the construction of government investment projects and disbursement of funds in a bid to spur growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The National Development and Reform Commission also called for stronger monitoring and coordination among local governments to accelerate construction and funding to generate more on-the-ground activity as quickly as possible, it said in a statement posted on its WeChat account on Saturday (Nov 21).

Local authorities were told to step up preparatory work and strengthen strategic planning to improve the quality of projects in the pipeline.

China’s growth weakened across the board last month as investment unexpectedly worsened while consumption and industrial output undershot estimates, in a sign Beijing’s latest stimulus measures have yet to feed through to the economy.

Fixed-asset investment fell 8.1 per cent in the first 10 months of 2026 from the same period last year, lower than the 7 per cent decline expected by economists. In October alone, investment shrank 17 per cent from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg Economics, its sharpest fall outside the Covid pandemic.

NDRC’s latest call follows an August push to stabilise investment, when officials urged faster issuance and use of local government special-bond funds and deployment of new policy-based financing tools.

China recorded about 240 trillion yuan (US$36 trillion) of fixed-asset investment from 2021 through 2025, growing at an average of 2.3 per cent annually, according to an article published on the NDRC website in June. BLOOMBERG