Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Tim Cook: Who’s in Trump’s US$1 trillion CEO delegation to China

A total of 18 CEOs and senior executives are in the group

[SINGAPORE] US President Donald Trump is in China this week – the first visit by a US president in nearly a decade – and his delegation includes CEOs of major American companies.

At the two-day summit that begins on Thursday (May 14), the delegation will include the bosses of tech giants Nvidia, Apple and Tesla, according to the White House.

Asset manager BlackRock and payment giants Mastercard and Visa, as well as Boeing – which is expected to announce a major deal – are also expected to be in attendance.

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang was a last-minute addition. Bloomberg reported the White House as saying that his schedule had changed, which led to him making the trip.

Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco, had been invited to be a part of the trip, but could not attend as his company is due to release earnings.

A total of 18 CEOs and senior executives from the following companies are in the delegation, according to the BBC, including:

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Nvidia: Jensen Huang, CEO

Apple: Tim Cook, CEO

Tesla: Elon Musk, CEO

Meta: Dina Powell McCormick, president and vice-chairman

Citigroup: Jane Fraser, CEO

Goldman Sachs: David Solomon, CEO

Boeing: Kelly Ortberg, president and CEO

BlackRock: Larry Fink, CEO

Blackstone: Stephen Schwarzman, CEO

General Electric Aerospace: Larry Culp, CEO

Visa: Ryan McInerney, CEO

Mastercard: Michael Miebach, president

Micron Technology: Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO

Qualcomm: Cristiano Amon, president and CEO

Cargill: Brian Sikes, chairman and CEO

Coherent: Jim Anderson, CEO

Illumina: Jacob Thaysen, CEO

The combined net worth of the key billionaires in this delegation will be well past the US$1 trillion mark, Forbes estimates show.

They include Nvidia’s Huang (US$191.5 billion), Tesla’s Musk (US$823.3 billion), Blackstone’s Schwarzman (US$40.5 billion), Apple’s Cook (US$2.9 billion), General Electric’s Culp (US$1.8 billion) and BlackRock’s Fink (US$1.3 billion).

What’s happening on the sidelines?

The companies this time, compared with Trump’s 2017 summit, are visiting China with the goal of advancing business priorities there, according to Reuters, citing sources.

Some, such as Boeing’s Ortberg, are also looking to sign deals. China is considering a deal for about 500 of the US planemaker’s 737 MAX planes, Bloomberg reported.

Ortberg hinted at a “big number” of planes to be sold in April during his company’s first-quarter earnings call, though he declined to give a specific number.

Meanwhile, the attendance of Micron’s Mehrotra comes three years after Beijing restricted the use of some Micron chips in critical infrastructure in 2023 on national security grounds. The company has said that the move hurt its business in China.

The last-minute addition of Nvidia’s Huang came days after he told CNBC of his willingness to join Trump on the trip.

Each of the executives will also be keen to make progress beyond the fragile trade truce that is in place after 2025’s tit-for-tat tariff war. At their peak, US tariffs on Chinese goods hit 145 per cent, prompting a Chinese retaliation of a 125 per cent levy on US goods.

The tariffs were paused in October 2025, after Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

In key focus will also be the US-Israel-Iran war, which has sent global oil prices soaring. This week’s meeting was previously set to be held in April, but was delayed due to the conflict.

China on May 6 hosted Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and called for the Strait of Hormuz – through which 20 per cent of global oil and gas passed before the war began on Feb 28 – to be reopened “as soon as possible”.

The trade truce is expected to be extended, including the agreement to allow US to import rare-earth minerals such as yttrium, dysprosium and terbium.

Trump on May 11 also said that American arms sales to Taiwan and the imprisonment of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai will be on his agenda.