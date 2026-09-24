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Four more class action cases against Teo Siong Seng’s Singamas, other alleged container cartel members

None name Teo and the executives of the other alleged cartel members as defendants, unlike earlier suits

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Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Thu, Sep 24, 2026 · 07:27 PM
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    • Class action lawsuits lodged against Singamas and other alleged cartel members have been filed in the US.
    • Class action lawsuits lodged against Singamas and other alleged cartel members have been filed in the US. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Four more class action lawsuits have been filed against shipping magnate Teo Siong Seng’s Singamas Container Holdings and the three Chinese container manufacturers that have been charged by the United States over alleged anti-trust acts.

    However, none of these cases named Teo and the executives of the other alleged cartel members as defendants, unlike the first two class action suits.

    Meanwhile, the first lawsuit against Singamas and Teo, as well as the other defendants that was brought by American industrial component manufacturer CA Spalding has been withdrawn.

    antitrustTeo Siong Seng

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