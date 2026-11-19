The trilateral meeting between the leaders of the US, China and Russia has taken place on Thursday

DONALD Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin sat down on Thursday (Nov 19) for an unprecedented meeting between the leaders of the US, China and Russia.

Here’s what each one of them said at the start of the meeting in Shenzhen, China:

Xi Jinping:

“I am pleased to hold a trilateral meeting with President Putin and President Trump here in Shenzhen.

This is the first time the top leaders of the three countries have gathered together. It is a meeting of groundbreaking significance.

We will have discussions on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in relations among major powers.

Peace has always been a lasting aspiration of humanity. More than 10,000 wars have broken out on our planet throughout history.

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In particular, the two world wars brought unprecedented devastation to human society. Today, more than 60 regional conflicts around the world remain unresolved.

History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace, and when they engage in confrontation, the world is thrown into turmoil.

More than 80 years ago, as the main forces in the global fight against fascism, our three countries fought side by side and achieved a great victory, securing peace and stability for the world.

History is the best textbook. We must remember history, learn from it and work together to shape the future.

The world today is no longer a collection of isolated islands. I often say that humanity lives in the same global village, where everyone rises and falls together and shares a common future.

In this global village, major powers bear a special responsibility. Positive interaction among major powers is not an optional choice, but an imperative.

In recent years, China has worked to advance its comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination with Russia for a new era, actively build a constructive relationship with the US of strategic stability, and promote a framework of relations among major powers featuring peaceful coexistence, overall stability and balanced development. This benefits the three countries as well as the wider world.

Today, the world is undergoing changes unseen in a century at an accelerating pace, and the international situation is far from peaceful.

It is in times of adversity that responsibility matters most. As major countries in the world and permanent members of the UN Security Council, our three countries should set an example by working together to address global challenges, jointly safeguard world peace and stability, and make greater contributions to human progress.”

Vladimir Putin:

“Dear chairman Xi Jinping, dear President of the US Mr Trump. First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the Chinese side and to the president of the People’s Republic of China for organising today’s meeting, which is being held for the first time in this format with the participation of the leaders of three states that are permanent members of the UN Security Council: Russia, the People’s Republic of China and the United States of America.

Our three countries are united not only by their status as victors in World War II, but, most importantly, by a shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

We stood at the origins of the creation of the UN organisation, and therefore we bear the responsibility of preserving and strengthening the system of international law that took shape together with the formation of this universal organisation, including the UN Charter and the principles enshrined in it.

Of course, we should discuss both global and regional economic ties, food security and energy security. Our countries have many overlapping interests in resolving regional conflicts, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine.

We discussed this yesterday with the president of the People’s Republic of China, and today, at the initiative of the president of the US, we devoted considerable attention to it during our bilateral meeting.

We have common interests in combating the threats and challenges of our time: international terrorism, transnational organised crime and so on.

For my part, I am convinced that Russia, China and the US, and our peoples, can make a significant contribution to strengthening security and stability in the world if they cooperate constructively, in a spirit of partnership, on the basis of mutual respect, equality and observance of a balance of interests. Thank you.”

Donald Trump:

“Well, thank you very much, President Xi, and for so warmly welcoming me back to China. I’ve been here a number of times over the years. It’s incredible what’s taken place.

But this is the second time this year, following our beautiful state visit to Beijing in May. That was quite something. A lot of things were accomplished, actually.

It’s an honour to be here in Shenzhen, and I want to congratulate President Xi on hosting a very successful Apec summit. It was very successful. Tremendous thought given in that room. Very, very good.

I’m delighted that this trip has also given us the opportunity for this first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China. And today – so, in that sense and I think in lots of other ways – we are really making history.

The three of us have a great deal to discuss, and we’ve already discussed a lot.

As presidents of three of the world’s largest countries, we have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people, but the entire planet.

Too often, past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements. And we feel the opposite. And we think that we are sure about that.

No problems were ever solved under the old school, refusing to talk about them. So no peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech.

Together, we are choosing a different course. A historic summit offers us the chance to seek out new opportunities and approaches on a range of very important issues – most of them everybody in this room knows – and hopefully to create a better future for all of us, a very, very much better future and safer future.

As the world’s three largest nuclear powers by far, the US, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used. The power is unbelievable, unthinkable.

In addition to exploring the potential for arms reduction in our own countries, and I must say, it’s quite frankly a very hard thing to do, because once you have the nuclear weapons, it’s very hard to not have them. It’s very hard to give them up as the leader of a country.

Something that’s very difficult to say because it’s the way life works, you know. You have thousands of weapons, and you’re supposed to give them up, and yet you have countries in addition to us, in much smaller numbers, but they have nuclear weapons also.

So it’s not an easy thing to do, give them up.

But it’s also vital that we cooperate to combat the threat of nuclear proliferation in other countries around the world. That’s what we’re doing in Iran. We’re not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon.

And to that end, today we’ll be talking about all of the problems that are really being discussed in the world.

We are going to be discussing the war between Russia and Ukraine. We already have. President Putin and I have had a long discussion today for quite a while. That’s what pretty, pretty much what the discussion was about.

And I think things are happening. I think that he, and I hope the other side, would like to see an end to that war.

And another area of potential cooperation between us, I’ll be suggesting ways to protect our nation’s sovereignty from rogue globalist organisations such as the International Criminal Court, which has gotten out of control, which I believe we all agree has really strayed far from beyond its jurisdiction.

So today marks the first-ever trilateral meeting between our countries, and it’s an honour to be with Vladimir. It’s an honour to be with you, Mr President. What a job you’ve done.

Think of it. This is 40 years, and I think most of it took place in the last 20 or 25 years. And they have a major city, one of the biggest cities anywhere in the world, and it’s flawless.

And what an achievement that is. So it’s an honour for me to be with you. It’s an honour for me to be with you.

And let’s see if we can get something done.

Thank you. Thank you very much.” BLOOMBERG