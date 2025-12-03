HSBC names Brendan Nelson chairman in surprise move

The bank says Nelson’s appointment follows a robust process assessing internal and external candidates

Nelson is the former head of global banking at KPMG, and has expertise in UK and international finance and auditing. PHOTO: HSBC

[LONDON] HSBC Holdings’ interim chairman Brendan Nelson will move into that role on a permanent basis, in a surprise move that came seven months after the Asia-focused lender started a search to replace its former chair Mark Tucker.

The appointment comes a day after HSBC chief executive officer Georges Elhedery said that Nelson was not seeking the role on a permanent basis.

In its filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, HSBC said the decision to appoint Nelson followed a robust process that considered both internal and external candidates. The statement did not elaborate.

Nelson will oversee the further pursuit of a refined strategy under Elhedery, following a sweeping restructuring he undertook in October last year to scale back Western operations and deepen the lender’s focus on Asia, its biggest market.

Moreover, geopolitical uncertainties will remain a challenge for Nelson’s team, as HSBC tries to grow its business in China at a time of escalating trade tensions with the US and other major economies.

The bank said at its half-year earnings the impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs could cause it to miss its profitability target of a mid-teens return on tangible equity in future years.

“Banking credentials”

Nelson has been serving as interim chair since Oct 1, and joined the lender’s board in September 2023. He was the former head of global banking at KPMG, and has expertise in UK and international finance and auditing.

“Since assuming the role of interim group chair, Brendan has demonstrated his excellent leadership capabilities, backed by his strong banking and governance credentials,” said Ann Godbehere, the senior independent director who led the replacement process.

Nelson was moved into the interim chair role after Tucker, HSBC’s first-ever external chairman, announced his plans to step down in May after eight years at the bank. Tucker returned to Hong Kong-based insurer AIA Group as chairman on Oct 1.

Tucker was AIA’s chief executive and president between 2010 and 2017.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the board, Georges and the wider management team as we deliver on our strategic and financial objectives,” Nelson said in the Hong Kong exchange filing.

As the new chairman, Nelson will also be tasked with supervising Elhedery’s efforts to grow the bank’s fee-based income to make up for falling interest income as central banks cut policy rates.

Sweeping restructuring

HSBC shares were mostly flat in Hong Kong in the early afternoon session on Wednesday (Dec 3), in line with the morning trading ahead of the announcement of Nelson’s appointment.

In his remarks at the Financial Times’ Global Banking Summit in London on Tuesday, Elhedery said Nelson did not want to commit to the job for six to nine years at the current stage of his career. HSBC did not immediately comment on Elhedery’s remark.

Elhedery took over as HSBC CEO in September 2024 and has since launched a sweeping restructuring of the bank, slashing back its presence in Western markets, cutting out layers of management and doubling down on a strategic pivot to Asia.

The cuts included exiting its mergers and acquisitions and some equities businesses in Europe and the Americas.

Nelson worked at KPMG for more than 25 years in senior roles, including global chairman of banking and global chairman of financial services. He was previously on the boards of BP and NatWest Group, according to the HSBC website.

Nelson will remain as the chair of HSBC’s group audit committee until the bank’s 2025 results are published in February 2026, the bank filing said, adding that he would then be replaced in that role. REUTERS