The Philippines is the lone emerging market to receive an ‘improving’ call

Fitch expects Singapore banks to deliver another year of strong performance in 2027. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Banking conditions across the Asia-Pacific (Apac) are set to remain broadly sound in 2027, though a divergence is emerging among the region’s developed markets, according to Fitch Ratings.

In its banking outlook reports for developed and emerging markets released on Thursday (Nov 26), the credit rating agency assigned “improving” outlooks to the banking sectors in Japan and Hong Kong, while downgrading Australia’s to “deteriorating”.

Meanwhile, the banking sector outlook across the region’s emerging markets was kept “neutral”, with the Philippines the sole market to receive an “improving” call.

“Fitch Ratings expects broadly stable operating conditions for most Apac developed-market banking systems in 2027, with higher interest rates supporting net interest margins (NIMs) and earnings in most markets,” the agency said in its developed markets report.

In Japan, continued interest-rate normalisation is a key tailwind for the country’s major banks. Fitch forecasts the country’s policy rate to reach 2 per cent by end-2027.

“Higher domestic interest rates and continued asset repricing are likely to strengthen earnings generation and internal capital formation, while a more active business environment provides additional revenue opportunities,” Fitch noted.

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“Sustained inflation, wage growth and solid corporate activity should continue to support lending demand, transaction activity and fee-generating businesses,” the report added.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s banking sector, which entered 2026 on a “deteriorating” outlook before being revised to “neutral” in the first half of the year, was also upgraded to “improving” for 2027.

“Easing commercial real-estate market pressures – alongside solid wealth-management income and cross-border activity – underpin Hong Kong’s improvement,” Fitch said.

The agency expects Hong Kong banks’ core profitability to improve in 2027, as pressure on margins and asset quality recedes, while wealth-related fee-income growth remains solid.

“We expect credit costs to decline further over 2027, reflecting early signs of property-market stabilisation and the provisioning that banks have already built in prior years.”

Australia diverges

In contrast, Australia stands out as the sole developed market moving to a “deteriorating” outlook, from “neutral”.

“We expect a combination of higher-for-longer interest rates and a weakening labour market to weigh on asset quality, while strong competition and high investment requirements are likely to constrain earnings growth,” Fitch said.

Loan growth is also likely to slow, constrained by higher interest rates and decelerating economic growth.

Still, the agency offered reassurance on the sector’s buffers. “Losses should remain manageable, given a decade of conservative underwriting, a heavy weighting towards residential mortgages and strong collateral positions,” it said.

Singapore holds steady

Closer to home, Singapore banks remain on a “neutral” outlook.

“We expect Singapore banks to deliver another year of strong performance in 2027, building on robust results in 2026, while global uncertainty remains a downside risk,” Fitch said.

A higher Singapore Overnight Rate Average is likely to support NIMs, while sustained wealth-management inflows should drive mid to high single-digit growth in fee and commission income.

“Strong provision coverage and conservative underwriting standards leave banks well-positioned to absorb stresses should any emerge,” the agency added.

Emerging markets cushioned

Across emerging Asia-Pacific markets, eight of nine banking systems are on “neutral” outlooks.

Fitch said it expects financial performance for most Apac emerging market banking systems in 2027 to be broadly in line with 2026.

The Philippines is the lone emerging market with an “improving” banking sector, rebounding from weak economic growth and elevated consumer impairments in 2026.

“Accelerated public investments in infrastructure projects should drive economic growth and corporate loan demand in 2027,” Fitch said. It projected the Philippines’ loan growth to pick up to 11 per cent from 10 per cent, while credit costs decline to 1 per cent from 1.3 per cent.

China and Thailand both carry “neutral” outlooks for 2027 after entering 2026 on “deteriorating”.

For China’s banking sector, where system loan growth is projected at 5 to 6 per cent, Fitch said: “We expect NIMs to improve marginally, as a flat policy rate and lower deposit costs from repricing should more than offset pressure on loan yields.”

Thai banks are likewise set for steady performance as they gradually work through legacy bad debt.

Meanwhile, India and Indonesia remain among the region’s strongest growth markets, with double-digit loan expansion forecast at around 15 per cent for India in FY2028 and 10 per cent for Indonesia in 2027, although higher credit costs will limit profitability upside.

Looking ahead, Fitch flagged persistent inflation, tighter-for-longer monetary conditions, renewed geopolitical tensions and weaker global growth as key downside risks for Apac’s banking sector.

“Softer artificial intelligence-related demand or geopolitical shocks would pressure growth and asset quality, with South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore most exposed,” the agency warned.

Nevertheless, resilient asset quality, generally adequate capital buffers and broadly stable profitability leave Apac banks well-positioned to weather these headwinds, Fitch said.