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Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO with allies: report

Huang stepped down last week after revelations of extramarital affairs surfaced

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Published Mon, Nov 16, 2026 · 05:51 AM
    • One Huang ally told FT they were putting together a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief’s return.
    • One Huang ally told FT they were putting together a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief’s return. PHOTO: REUTERS

    JENSEN Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia’s chief executive, and has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning, the Financial Times reported on Sunday (Nov 15), citing people familiar with the matter.

    One Huang ally told the FT they were putting together a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief’s return and would try to garner support from the White House.

    “Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” the person said, adding that the efforts had Huang’s support.

    The report comes days after the FT reported that Nvidia’s board had approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang.

    Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

    Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company’s advanced AI chips to China.

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    The scandal has plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll. REUTERS

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