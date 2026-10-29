Jio’s blockbuster debut puts valuation, earnings in focus

India’s second-most valuable listed company now needs to show investors the money

Investors will be looking for evidence that Jio can turn its vast subscriber base and expanding digital businesses into stronger earnings and cash flow. PHOTO: EPA

[BENGALURU] Jio Platforms extended its post-listing gains on Thursday (Oct 29), closing 0.2 per cent higher at 1,419.70 rupees after surging almost 27 per cent on its debut a day earlier.

The digital and telecommunications arm of Reliance Industries ended the day with a market capitalisation of 15.9 trillion rupees (US$167 billion), retaining its position as India’s second-most valuable listed company behind its parent, and ahead of Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank.

The strong gains have put the spotlight on whether billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s telecom and digital services business can deliver the earnings growth needed to sustain its valuation.