Some customers reported on social media that they were unable to use their ATM cards or complete transactions

JPMorgan Chase said its customers “still have access to their accounts and funds.” PHOTO: REUTERS

JPMORGAN Chase, the United States’ largest bank, reported trouble processing transactions on Monday (Nov 16), and said that the technical issues it was experiencing might have caused problems for customers of other banks.

“JPMorgan Chase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems,” the bank said in a statement, adding that there was no evidence that the problem was “cyber-related.”

“It is taking longer than usual to service some customers,” the bank added. “This is not a systemic issue — other banks may have been impacted by slowness in transactions only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us.”

The banking issues were reported days after a global outage at Microsoft disrupted communications and work at schools, government agencies and offices around the world.

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare nationwide ground stop after outdated air traffic communications equipment became overloaded and began to fail, officials said.

There was no indication that the disruptions had any common cause. But together, they added to a sense of gloom in social media chatter about troubles with modern technology.

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“Our country has seen three very serious technology incidents over the past week,” Mike Chapple, a professor of information technology, analytics and operations at the University of Notre Dame, said in a statement.

“When we dig into the details, each one has an explanation that makes sense on its own, but they all point to a common theme: the complexity and fragility of the systems that we depend on every day.”

JPMorgan Chase, which serves more than 86 million customers at 5,000 Chase Bank branches across the United States, said its customers “still have access to their accounts and funds.”

“We’re working diligently to resolve this by the end of the day today,” it said.

Some Chase Bank customers reported on social media that they were unable to use their ATM cards or complete transactions at branches on Monday.

Customers at several other major banks, including Wells Fargo, US Bank and Bank of America, also reported problems on Monday, according to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks user reports of outages. Users also reported issues with the online payment platform Zelle.

US Bank said in a statement that its systems had not been “directly impacted.”

“However, clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays,” it said.

Zelle said it was “not down.”

“Zelle is operating as it should,” it said in a statement, which noted that customers who use the platform may be having trouble because of problems at their own banks. “An issue at the financial institutions may be impacting broader services, including Zelle payments, for some of their customers,” it said.

Wells Fargo and Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Microsoft outage, which started on Thursday and was resolved on Saturday, affected some of its most popular products, including the email manager Outlook, the workplace messaging and video calling app Teams and the artificial intelligence assistant Copilot. Microsoft said the outage had been caused by a “technical issue” and not a cyberattack or AI agent.

The FAA ground stop, which was lifted hours after it was issued on Friday, created a cascade of flight delays and cancellations that continued over the weekend.

Government officials attributed the disarray to a routine router upgrade at a radio facility in El Dorado, Arkansas. Workers also noticed a second unspecified issue at a radar facility in Amarillo, Texas. NYTIMES