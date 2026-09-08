The Business Times
business-time-50
Global Enterprise logo
BROUGHT TO YOU BYUOB logo

Mapletree Logistics Trust to sell Australian logistics property for US$20.2 million

Sale price is 3.7% above asset’s latest valuation of A$27 million, or US$19.5 million

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Evan See

Evan See

Published Tue, Sep 8, 2026 · 06:47 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Mapletree Logistics Trust says the transaction will be completed by the third quarter of its 2027 financial year.
    • Mapletree Logistics Trust says the transaction will be completed by the third quarter of its 2027 financial year. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) has agreed to sell a vacant logistics property in Derrimut, Victoria, for A$28 million (US$20.2 million), the trust manager said in a bourse filing on Tuesday (Sep 8).

    The proposed sale of 365 Fitzgerald Road to an unrelated third party is in line with the manager’s “proactive portfolio rejuvenation strategy”, it said.

    The sale, which will be satisfied in cash, is priced 3.7 per cent above the Australian property’s latest valuation of A$27 million as at Mar 31, 2026.

    The valuation was conducted independently by Knight Frank Valuation & Advisory Victoria.

    MLT previously acquired the property in 2016 for A$18 million.

    Completed in 2006, the property comprises two single-storey warehouses with ancillary office space, a two-storey office building and a truck-servicing workshop. It has a gross lettable area of about 16,114 square metres.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The asset has been vacant since Apr 1, 2026, following the expiry of its previous lease.

    “Considering the asset’s age and limited future development potential, the manager determined that the divestment at the offered price represented the optimal outcome in the interests of unitholders,” said the manager.

    Capital released from the transaction would give MLT greater financial flexibility to pursue investments in high-specification modern logistics facilities, the manager said. Such investments would help improve the quality and resilience of its portfolio.

    The proposed transaction is expected to be completed by the third quarter of its 2027 financial year. The manager does not expect it to have a material impact on MLT’s net asset value or net property income for that financial year.

    Following the divestment, MLT’s portfolio is expected to comprise 170 properties. This figure also excludes two properties in China and one in Singapore that are set to be sold, as well as 37 Penjuru Lane, which was returned to JTC Corp on Aug 15 after its land lease expired.

    As at Jun 30, MLT held 175 properties across nine markets, with assets under management of S$13.1 billion.

    Units of the trust closed 0.9 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$1.15 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    mapletree logistics trustAustralia

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Safeguards are being added to ensure non-consenting owners are not pressured, including a shorter signature collection window.

    En bloc sale framework recalibrated as urban renewal ‘not merely desirable, but imperative’: Edwin Tong

    PM Wong says Dr Tan’s (pictured) private sector experience allows him to speak with authority about challenges entrepreneurs face, and what more can be done to support them.

    PM Wong wants more private-sector leaders like Tan See Leng in Cabinet amid succession challenge

    Workers in Singapore are finding their roles reshaped by AI, with some tasks increasingly automated and some positions disappearing altogether.

    Is AI stealing your job?

    According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Trump administration wants a say in Canada’s trade negotiations with other countries.

    Will the US-Canada tariff war irrevocably damage bilateral ties?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More