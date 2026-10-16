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Middle East war affects Singapore’s September bunker sales

This is despite more vessels arriving in the Republic

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Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Fri, Oct 16, 2026 · 02:15 PM
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    • Singapore’s sales of marine fuel are down 1% both month on month and year on year, at over 4.7 million tonnes.
    • Singapore’s sales of marine fuel are down 1% both month on month and year on year, at over 4.7 million tonnes. PHOTO: CMG

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore sold less marine fuel in September despite more vessels arriving, as the Middle East war hits the world’s largest bunkering hub in both price and physical availability.

    Sales of marine fuel in Singapore came in at over 4.7 million tonnes in September, falling 1 per cent both month on month and year on year.

    Statistics from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore published on Wednesday (Oct 14) showed that sales had been rising from April – the first month when the war-induced tight global oil supply started to bite – to August.

    marine fuels

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